 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

"Just Give Me a Chance to Fail" and other Saints books for your summer reading list

A new Sam Mills biography tops a list of black and gold classics

Jul 24, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Sam Mills with the New Orleans Saints

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
1 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
2 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
3 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
4 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
5 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
6 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
7 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
8 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
9 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
10 / 45

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

(Tom DiPace via AP)

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
11 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
12 / 45

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

(Tom DiPace via AP)

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
13 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
14 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
15 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
16 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
17 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
18 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
19 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
20 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
21 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
22 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
23 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
24 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
25 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
26 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
27 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
28 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
29 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
30 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
31 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
32 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
33 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
34 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
35 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
36 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
37 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
38 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
39 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
40 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
41 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
Gallery-Sam-Mills-ROH-0007
42 / 45
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
43 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
44 / 45

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

AP Images
Gallery-Sam-Mills-ROH-0006
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Truth is, they had me at "Sam Mills."

Simply seeing his name in the title immediately tapped into the unabashed affinity for the late New Orleans Saints linebacker, who posthumously was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. So, I was more than willing to give a chance to fail to "Just Give Me a Chance to Fail: The Life of NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker Sam Mills," authored by Paul Domowitch (foreword by former Saints linebackers coach Vic Fangio).

It didn't fail.

If you're a fan of Mills, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler who was a Saint from 1986-94, it's a must-read. From detailing the multitude of external mental hurdles constructed regarding an undersized (5-foot-9, 225 pounds) player, to weathering being released by Cleveland in the NFL and Toronto in the CFL, to teaching high school photography, to joining the USFL and starring three years with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars, to finally getting an NFL break when his USFL coach (Jim Mora) was named head coach of the Saints — and all points in between — it's a microscopic look into the life of Mills.

Craft a too-good-to-be-true character, and Mills seems to fill it. "Just Give Me a Chance to Fail" details the gentleman that was Mills, on and off the field, and the level of determination it took to excel in a sport dominated by giants. And for those unfamiliar with Mills, it unveils a will that pushed him to live 20 months, instead of the three or four months that were forecast, after he was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in his small intestine in 2003.

Mills, a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and an inductee into the franchise's Ring of Honor, played his final three seasons with the Panthers, who retired his number (51) and erected a statue in his honor at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Every time he was given a chance to fail, he didn't.

sam mills biography

Related Links

A few other books for consideration on the summer reading list:

"A Life Impossible: Living With ALS: Finding Peace and Wisdom Within A Fragile Existence," by Steve Gleason and Jeff Duncan

"Coming Back Stronger: Unleashing The Hidden Power of Adversity," by Drew Brees with Chris Fabry, foreword by Mark Brunell

"Manning: A Father, His Sons And A Football Legacy," by Archie Manning, Peyton Manning and John Underwood

"Tales From The New Orleans Saints Sideline: A Collection Of The Greatest Saints Stories Ever Told," by Jeff Duncan with John Hendrix (foreword by Peter Finney)

Related Content

news

Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in Class of 2026

news

Drew Brees receives honorary doctorate from Purdue University

Brees awarded with honorary Doctor of Business from the Mitch Daniels School of Business

news

Former assistant coach Mike Westhoff to receive Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence

Westhoff worked as special teams coach for the Saints during the 2017 and 2018 seasons

news

Senior Bowl selects Roman Harper for Hall of Fame, Tyler Shough for Rookie of the Year

news

Saints teammates, coaches, and media react to Drew Brees Hall of Fame announcement

Current and former NFL players share their support for legendary Saints quarterback

news

It's official: Drew Brees will take his rightful place among the legends in Canton

The legendary quarterback was named to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility

news

Drew Brees elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026

Brees and the rest of the class will be enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio in August.

news

Making the Pro Football Hall of Fame case for Jahri Evans

Right guard played 11 seasons in New Orleans for the Saints

news

Drew Brees, Jahri Evans named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Brees selected as finalist in first year of eligibility, Evans selected as finalist for third consecutive time

news

Tracy Porter, Brett Maxie reflect on status as all-time Saints greats at Hall of Fame induction luncheon

"The Saints, the city, the fan base — they mean so much to us. You guys are like family to us"

news

Drew Brees, Jahri Evans named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Brees selected as semifinalist in first year of eligibility, Evans selected as semifinalist for fourth consecutive time

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising