Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN
Opening comments:
"Give the Packers credit. They made the plays they needed to make to win the game. I feel like we let one slip through our hands, and we've got to be better than that. I thought the second half, too many explosives. Penalties down the field which I thought ended up costing us in the game. We've got to get in more. We've got to make the corrections and we've got to learn from this and we've got to get better from it."
On QB Derek Carr being in the hospital:
"He's being examined for something with his shoulder."
On if he knows what they are looking for at the hospital on Carr:
"I don't know. They're doing an evaluation. I think it's x-rays. I haven't heard yet. He's being evaluated. I can't tell you really any more than that. It's a shoulder injury and he's being evaluated. When we know what it is, we'll let you know."
On what happened with the field goal kicking operation:
"I haven't asked the question. We just got off the field."
On the approach changing being up by 17:
"No, I don't think so. I mean, I just don't think we executed as well as we should have, and I think they did. So that's really what it was."
On QB Jameis Winston stepping in:
"Yeah, I thought Jameis did fine stepping in. We'll have to look at the tape and really go back and evaluate where he was. Look, overall, I'm just going to say it wasn't good enough for any of us, so I'm not pointing anybody individually out. I'm just saying as a team we weren't good enough. We've got to be better than that. Particularly in the second half."
On the back-to-back pass interference calls:
"I didn't have a great view of it, so I couldn't comment on it. One of them, the one I think it was on Alontae (Taylor), I wasn't sure that I agreed with that one so."
On the quarterback protection:
"Yeah, I think it needs to be better. For whatever reason, we've got to figure that out. Particularly early in game. I think that's something that we've got to improve, and we've got to get better at. We knew that this was a team that can rush the passer."
On why the quarterback protection isn't working:
"There's a couple of them where we just got beat early. We'll have to keep looking at what we're doing technique wise, what are we teaching. Are we teaching the right things, but certainly that's an area that we've got to get better at that because it's not been good enough."
On passing up a 55-yard field goal:
"Look, I felt like at that moment in the game, I mean I felt like that was the right call. The way we were playing, the moment in the game. Turns out that those points right there could have been a big deal. Everybody's got the ability to look back and see how it ended and question what you did, but I thought that was still the right decision."
On what changed for the secondary:
"They started taking their shots down the field and they converted a couple. They got a couple of PI (pass interference) calls which created some, you know, flipped the field and I thought that was really kind of the difference."
On his confidence in Winston if Carr is hurt:
"Look, I'm confident in our football team. We stumbled today. We'll learn from it; we'll get better from it, and we'll keep going."
On how Carr was doing when he left the game:
"Yeah, look, I mean he was frustrated. He was hurt and then they took him in the medical tent and told me he'd be out for the game. They said they were taking him to get some evaluation and then we'll see where that goes."
On the spirit of the team being impacted by Carr's injury:
"No, I don't think that was it at all. Once they kind of got the momentum, it was hard for us to try to get it flipped. I don't know that we ever really did."
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS QUARTERBACK JAMEIS WINSTON:
On his mindset entering the game:
"Initially, is Derek (Carr) okay and hopefully he will be fine. The second thing is, I am prepared for this opportunity. I have been there before and I was ready."
On dealing with momentum shifts:
"We all are getting better week to week so we are going to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives. This is a great environment. Everyone in that locker room was grateful to be in this environment and like I said we are getting better and we are going to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives."
On being in a similar situation a few years back:
"You just stay ready. You encourage the guy, like Derek, make sure he is okay, and that is what my concern is right now. This team, we will be fine. We are ready. We are prepared. We have great leaders on this team. So that is the main thing, just making sure that Derek is fine."
On his offensive weapons if he will be starting a few games:
"Well, just take advantage of every opportunity that is given out there. We have some great players. The Saints have historically had great players. Now it is just going out there and executing."
On if his mentality changes with great offensive weapons:
"Yeah when you go into every game the mentality is to win, and as long as we are winning, that's when it's fun."
On the final drive of the game:
"The goal is to win, and we win together as a team and we lose together as a team. We are going to build off that and we will be better."
On how the team is feeling:
"We have been here before. I believe we are prepared. We have a tough division opponent next week, and this week is a great opportunity for all of us to be accountable for ourselves and come together closer, come closer together as a team and go out there and execute, and get a win."
On if he talked with Carr:
"I didn't see him, but I know he is a warrior and he will be fine."
On what he saw on the Carr injury:
"I just saw I had to get my helmet. That is what I saw. I know, again, that he is a warrior and when he didn't get off the field, my main focus is how is he doing and I am ready."
On getting RB Alvin Kamara back next week:
"This team is definitely excited to get AK. I think he is definitely a part of our team that we have been missing. He adds electricity to our team. I am going to be happy to see him in the building and to be able to work with him. Anytime you get an opportunity to work with a future hall of famer as he is you get excited."
On how he can relate to Carr's injury:
"No, you focus on building on the positives and eliminating the negatives. Just get healthy and do what you can to be there for the team, and I know that is what he is going to be doing. Getting ready."
On not winning this game:
"I believe that I was prepared for this opportunity and I believe as a team we know that we let this one slip away, but we will be resilient and we will persevere. That is the game that we play. We love this game. Sometimes this game doesn't benefit us the way that we want, but in that room over there is a bunch of warriors. This is a bunch of resilient men, and I know that we will bounce back."
