Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN

Opening comments:

"Give the Packers credit. They made the plays they needed to make to win the game. I feel like we let one slip through our hands, and we've got to be better than that. I thought the second half, too many explosives. Penalties down the field which I thought ended up costing us in the game. We've got to get in more. We've got to make the corrections and we've got to learn from this and we've got to get better from it."

On QB Derek Carr being in the hospital:

"He's being examined for something with his shoulder."

On if he knows what they are looking for at the hospital on Carr:

"I don't know. They're doing an evaluation. I think it's x-rays. I haven't heard yet. He's being evaluated. I can't tell you really any more than that. It's a shoulder injury and he's being evaluated. When we know what it is, we'll let you know."

On what happened with the field goal kicking operation:

"I haven't asked the question. We just got off the field."

On the approach changing being up by 17:

"No, I don't think so. I mean, I just don't think we executed as well as we should have, and I think they did. So that's really what it was."

On QB Jameis Winston stepping in:

"Yeah, I thought Jameis did fine stepping in. We'll have to look at the tape and really go back and evaluate where he was. Look, overall, I'm just going to say it wasn't good enough for any of us, so I'm not pointing anybody individually out. I'm just saying as a team we weren't good enough. We've got to be better than that. Particularly in the second half."

On the back-to-back pass interference calls:

"I didn't have a great view of it, so I couldn't comment on it. One of them, the one I think it was on Alontae (Taylor), I wasn't sure that I agreed with that one so."

On the quarterback protection:

"Yeah, I think it needs to be better. For whatever reason, we've got to figure that out. Particularly early in game. I think that's something that we've got to improve, and we've got to get better at. We knew that this was a team that can rush the passer."

On why the quarterback protection isn't working:

"There's a couple of them where we just got beat early. We'll have to keep looking at what we're doing technique wise, what are we teaching. Are we teaching the right things, but certainly that's an area that we've got to get better at that because it's not been good enough."

On passing up a 55-yard field goal:

"Look, I felt like at that moment in the game, I mean I felt like that was the right call. The way we were playing, the moment in the game. Turns out that those points right there could have been a big deal. Everybody's got the ability to look back and see how it ended and question what you did, but I thought that was still the right decision."

On what changed for the secondary:

"They started taking their shots down the field and they converted a couple. They got a couple of PI (pass interference) calls which created some, you know, flipped the field and I thought that was really kind of the difference."

On his confidence in Winston if Carr is hurt:

"Look, I'm confident in our football team. We stumbled today. We'll learn from it; we'll get better from it, and we'll keep going."

On how Carr was doing when he left the game:

"Yeah, look, I mean he was frustrated. He was hurt and then they took him in the medical tent and told me he'd be out for the game. They said they were taking him to get some evaluation and then we'll see where that goes."