Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

GREEN BAY PACKERS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24, 2023 ● LAMBEAU FIELD
GAME NOTES
- With the loss against the Packers, the Saints moved to 2-1. New Orleans hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
- Giving up 18 points Sunday, the Saints have given up 20 or fewer points in 11 consecutive games, extending the franchise record set last Monday night against the Panthers.
- Dating to surrendering 13 points to San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2022, the Saints have given up 18 or fewer points in nine straight contests, the longest stretch in franchise history breaking the tie of eight games running from Dec. 16, 1991-Oct. 11, 1992.
- The defense held Green Bay to zero first half points and just 74 yards passing.
- Quarterback Derek Carr led the Saints offense, finishing 13-of-18 for 103 yards and a score with a passer rating of 104.6.
- Carr now has 3,258 career completions, passing Alex Smith Sunday to move into 25th all-time in NFL record books.
- Quarterback Jameis Winston filled in for Carr after being injured in the third quarter and totaled 10 completions on 16 attempts for 101 yards.
- ReceiverChris Olave led the Black and Gold receivers again, adding eight receptions for 104 yards, including the longest play of the day for the offense on a 28-yard grab.
Rashid Shaheed had a 76 yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, the first punt return for a touchdown since a 53-yard return score by Deonte Harty on Sept. 22, 2019 at Seattle. Shaheed's return also marked the third longest in franchise history, with the top two being 83-yard return touchdowns by former Saints, Michael Lewis at Washington on Oct. 12, 2002 and Tyron Hughes at Philadelphia on Dec. 26, 1993.
Receiver Michael Thomas finished with six catches for 50 yards.
Rookie running back Kendre Miller made his NFL debut against Green Bay, adding team-highs in carries (nine) and rushing yards (34).
Tight end Jimmy Graham's caught an eight-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, moving into 17th all-time in touchdown receptions (86) and 53nd all-time in NFL record books with 714 career catches.
Linebacker Pete Werner led the defense with 11 tackles.
With his solo tackle against the Packers, linebacker Demario Davis how has 800 career solo stops.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore contributed seven defensive stops and a pass defended.
Cornerback Alontae Taylor totaled five tackles, a career-high five passes defensed, a sack and two tackles for loss.
Cornerback Isaac Yiadom added four tackles and a career-high four passes defensed.
Punter Lou Hedley punted seven times for 293 yards (41.9 average).
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.