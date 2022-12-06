Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named the club's 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. The award is given annually by the NFL honoring a player's community service work as well as his excellence on the field. Team nominees for all 32 clubs were announced Tuesday. This is the second time that Davis is the team nominee, having first been nominated in 2020.

"The Walter Payton Man of the Year is a special honor and I'm truly humbled to be the Saints nominee," Davis said. "It is particularly special to me, given my roots as a Mississippi native and that I share a home state with the great man that the award is named after. Helping those in need, especially youth, is something that is very close to my heart and it is a blessing to be able to help them achieve their dreams through the Devoted Dreamers Foundation."

"I am proud of all the good work that our players do in the community and the opportunity for it to be highlighted," Saints Owner Gayle Benson said. "Since Demario first came to New Orleans in 2018, he has had a passion for always working to make wherever he is better, whether that is our football team, our locker room, or helping those in the community in need. The leadership he brings to both this football team and to this community shows the impact that the National Football League and its players can have."