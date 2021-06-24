Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

"It's something that has become more comfortable over the years," he said. "Me coming here, my third year I was kind of like the second oldest in the room at that point. So, I take that up."

Onyemata was a fourth-round pick in '16. New Orleans traded up to get him (he was taken at No. 120 overall, in exchange for the No. 152 pick and a fifth-round pick to Washington in '17), even though it had selected ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ in the first round, No. 12 overall.

But while Rankins' Saints career was riddled with injury – he played 63 of 80 possible regular-season games, Onyemata was available for 78 of 80 – Onyemata continued to ascend and each season, he adds a little more to the arsenal.

"When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching," he said. "Because the moment you think you're better than you actually are, you're going to get surprised by the football gods."

By that metric, they should like what they've seen from Onyemata. Last season was the best of his career, and now he has a cluster of younger players possibly to help develop along the lines of his own.