Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'

Jun 24, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

2020 Saints Season Photos: Defensive tackles

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 30

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles ﻿David Onyemata﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿, and ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

David Onyemata now is a leader for the New Orleans Saints, far and away the most productive and fearsome defensive tackle on the roster, a play-wrecker on the interior whose presence is key for the Saints.

Think about that for a minute, and honestly assess if it could have been forecast in 2016, when Onyemata was the second defensive tackle taken by New Orleans in that NFL Draft.

He played at the University of Manitoba, in Canada, and joined the Saints as a piece of clay – a really, really, REALLY strong piece of clay, but a piece nonetheless – to be molded into an NFL player.

Five seasons later, Onyemata may not have the kind of numbers (6.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and an interception last year, and 16 career sacks and 42 career quarterback hits) that light up. But he stands out on film, and now he gets the chance to stand out as a leader.

Related Links

"It's something that has become more comfortable over the years," he said. "Me coming here, my third year I was kind of like the second oldest in the room at that point. So, I take that up."

Onyemata was a fourth-round pick in '16. New Orleans traded up to get him (he was taken at No. 120 overall, in exchange for the No. 152 pick and a fifth-round pick to Washington in '17), even though it had selected ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ in the first round, No. 12 overall.

But while Rankins' Saints career was riddled with injury – he played 63 of 80 possible regular-season games, Onyemata was available for 78 of 80 – Onyemata continued to ascend and each season, he adds a little more to the arsenal.

"When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching," he said. "Because the moment you think you're better than you actually are, you're going to get surprised by the football gods."

By that metric, they should like what they've seen from Onyemata. Last season was the best of his career, and now he has a cluster of younger players possibly to help develop along the lines of his own.

"We've got a group of younger guys in here, (but) we've got a pretty good group right now," he said. "Right now, I'd say I'm the second oldest guy in the D-line room, so I've got to take that role as a leader in that room."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing

'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
Advertising