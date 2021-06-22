Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'

Jun 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon
paulson-adebo-2021-nfl-draft-meet-the-team-02
Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, left, and Stanford's Paulson Adebo compete in the end zone for a Justin Herbert pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. The pass was incomplete (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

New Orleans Saints third-round draft pick Paulson Adebo is eager to compete at the NFL level after opting out of the 2020 college season.

"I feel like I prepared well over the past year," Adebo said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "Coming back, I'm in shape. I feel like this is the best shape I've been in physically, mentally. So, I feel like the last year's work, even though I didn't play, I did a good job staying in the loop as far as watching film, making sure that I'm just touching up on things whether it's on-the-field work or off-the-field work."

New Orleans moved up in Round 3 to draft Adebo 76th overall following a trade where the Saints sent Denver the 98th and 105th choices.

Adebo, 6 feet 1, 198 pounds, was named a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree (2018-19) as well as being named to the All-Pac-12 second team by The Associated Press in 2019. As a junior, Adebo played in and started each of the first nine games before a season-ending injury. He totaled 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.

"Obviously, I'm a competitor coming in here," Adebo said. "Just trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete. Any way I can get on the field, as quick as I can get on the field, the quicker I can learn and know all the different positions they want me to know, then the quicker I will be able to play on the field and compete."

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen addressed the rookie's positive traits when asked about Adebo during his Saints Minicamp interview.

"I think we got to get him out there and throw as much at him as we possibly can and see how he responds to it," Allen said. "He's big, long, can run, is smart, a lot of the characteristics that we like in a corner. I'm sure there's going to be a little bit of rust in getting out and playing the game of football, but the offseason program and what we do between now and training camp in getting into football playing condition so that he can operate at an optimal level once we get to training camp."

Related Links

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Paulson Adebo

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints 3rd round draft pick ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿, cornerback from Stanford.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Stanford, CA - October 5, 2019: Paulson Adebo at Stanford Stadium. The Stanford Cardinal beat the University of Washington Huskies 23-13.
1 / 30

Stanford, CA - October 5, 2019: Paulson Adebo at Stanford Stadium. The Stanford Cardinal beat the University of Washington Huskies 23-13.

Al Chang/Stanford Athletics/Al Chang/Stanford Athletics
PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 31: Stanford's cornerback Paulson Adebo #11 claps during a game between Northwestern and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Palo Alto, California.
2 / 30

PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 31: Stanford's cornerback Paulson Adebo #11 claps during a game between Northwestern and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Palo Alto, California.

John Todd/ISI Photos/2019 John Todd/ISI Photos
Berkeley, California - December 1, 2018: The Stanford Cardinal football team defeats Cal 23-13 in the Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.
3 / 30

Berkeley, California - December 1, 2018: The Stanford Cardinal football team defeats Cal 23-13 in the Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

John P. Lozano/John P. Lozano/isiphotos.com
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, left, and Stanford's Paulson Adebo compete in the end zone for a Justin Herbert pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. The pass was incomplete (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
4 / 30

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, left, and Stanford's Paulson Adebo compete in the end zone for a Justin Herbert pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. The pass was incomplete (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Paulson Adebo #11 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after making an interception during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Stanford, California.
5 / 30

STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Paulson Adebo #11 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after making an interception during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Stanford, California.

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2019 Bob Drebin/ISI Photos
Washington's Myles Gaskin (9) carries as Stanford's Paulson Adebo moves in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
6 / 30

Washington's Myles Gaskin (9) carries as Stanford's Paulson Adebo moves in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
7 / 30

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona's Tayvian Cunningham, center, is tackled by Stanford's Paulson Adebo (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
8 / 30

Arizona's Tayvian Cunningham, center, is tackled by Stanford's Paulson Adebo (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell, left, runs for a short gain after pulling in a pass as Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo reaches out to make the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 / 30

Colorado tight end Brady Russell, left, runs for a short gain after pulling in a pass as Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo reaches out to make the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass intended for UC Davis wide receiver Justin Kraft (82) in the second half in an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)
10 / 30

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass intended for UC Davis wide receiver Justin Kraft (82) in the second half in an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

Jim Gensheimer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
11 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass to the end zone by California quarterback Chase Garbers in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
12 / 30

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass to the end zone by California quarterback Chase Garbers in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass for Southern California wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
13 / 30

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass for Southern California wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
14 / 30

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
15 / 30

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
paulson-adebo-2021-nfl-draft-meet-the-team-26
16 / 30
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) speaks to NFL Network during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
17 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) speaks to NFL Network during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
18 / 30

Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
19 / 30

Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) looks on during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
20 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) looks on during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
21 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
22 / 30

Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
23 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
24 / 30

Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
25 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
NFL scouts watch as Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in a cone drill during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
26 / 30

NFL scouts watch as Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in a cone drill during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
27 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
28 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
29 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
30 / 30

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing

'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hopes to maximize availability for New Orleans Saints

'That's one of my biggest focuses'
Advertising