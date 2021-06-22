New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

New Orleans moved up in Round 3 to draft Adebo 76th overall following a trade where the Saints sent Denver the 98th and 105th choices.

Adebo, 6 feet 1, 198 pounds, was named a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree (2018-19) as well as being named to the All-Pac-12 second team by The Associated Press in 2019. As a junior, Adebo played in and started each of the first nine games before a season-ending injury. He totaled 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.

"Obviously, I'm a competitor coming in here," Adebo said. "Just trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete. Any way I can get on the field, as quick as I can get on the field, the quicker I can learn and know all the different positions they want me to know, then the quicker I will be able to play on the field and compete."

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen addressed the rookie's positive traits when asked about Adebo during his Saints Minicamp interview.