Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder got help from the other guys last year, en route to catching 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Hill, who was an undrafted rookie, retired this offseason after playing eight years with the Saints and Cook, a Pro Bowler for New Orleans in 2019, caught 16 touchdowns in 29 regular-season games over two seasons as a Saint.

"Those guys were awesome to me," Trautman said. "Each of them brought a different skill set to the table.

"Josh could line up and do anything for you, in regard to blocking especially. He was a specialist. You want to talk about gaining trust of your peers and coaches, there was no doubt ever when he was in the game or doing this responsibility or that responsibility of whether he could do it or get it done or knew it. That dude was always ready to go in everything. And Jared, I think last year was his 12th or 13th year. He still moves like he's 25 years old. It's one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. And he's very knowledgeable as well, especially in the passing game.

"Learning from those two was great for me. I'm super happy I got drafted into the situation I did, not only because of the organization but because of that, having two guys that have played this position for so long and done it at a high level. Super beneficial to me. They taught me lessons that I'll carry on throughout not only this season, but my whole career."

What they couldn't teach, simply, was the experience gained by playing in the NFL. That sped up Trautman's learning process as much as anything.