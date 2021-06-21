New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

"As far as alignments and things like that, I was a Will (linebacker) in college so there's a little bit of carryover, but as far as the defense and the whole perspective regarding that, there's a lot of differences."

The Saints linebacker position will be a heavily watched position come training camp as New Orleans looks to let the 'best man win.'

When asked how drafting Pete Werner might affect the reps of Zack Baun, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said:

"The thing I'm excited about is that when we get to training camp we're going to let those young guys get out there and let them compete. May the best man win. I don't think we've pigeonholed anybody into any specific spots necessarily, we're really just trying to evaluate guys and certainly, that will come once we get into training camp, but it will be a nice little battle."

The Saints have endured a bit of turnover over the past couple of seasons at the linebacker position, but ever since veteran Demario Davis joined the Black & Gold in 2018, he has solidified his position as a leader in this organization on and off the field.