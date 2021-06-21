Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There’s a lot I still need to learn and I’m going to continue to do that every day'

Jun 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM

New Orleans Saints
Pete-Werner-2021-nfl-draft-meet-the-team-23
Ohio State University linebacker Pete Werner assesses a play during the 2020 NCAA football season.

As training camp is roughly a month away, rookie linebacker Pete Werner is focused on getting better and learning every day.

After being selected with the 60th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Werner has dived headfirst into the NFL.

"There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day," Werner said during his Saints Mini Camp interview with local media, "every day I'm looking more and more at each little assignment…I'm just so busy on trying to learn the playbook and be in the right alignment, looking for specific keys and tendencies based off of what I'm getting from the offense, so I'll continue to learn that up until training camp."

The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder graduated from Ohio State University after playing four seasons (2017-2020) for the Buckeyes. Werner totaled 185 tackles (111 solo), 16 tackles for a loss, 13 passes defended, four forced fumbles and four sacks at the Will linebacker position. Werner mentioned there are some similarities between college and the NFL, but knows the game is much different at the higher level.

"As far as alignments and things like that, I was a Will (linebacker) in college so there's a little bit of carryover, but as far as the defense and the whole perspective regarding that, there's a lot of differences."

The Saints linebacker position will be a heavily watched position come training camp as New Orleans looks to let the 'best man win.'

When asked how drafting Pete Werner might affect the reps of Zack Baun, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said:

"The thing I'm excited about is that when we get to training camp we're going to let those young guys get out there and let them compete. May the best man win. I don't think we've pigeonholed anybody into any specific spots necessarily, we're really just trying to evaluate guys and certainly, that will come once we get into training camp, but it will be a nice little battle."

The Saints have endured a bit of turnover over the past couple of seasons at the linebacker position, but ever since veteran Demario Davis joined the Black & Gold in 2018, he has solidified his position as a leader in this organization on and off the field.

"He's a great guy," Werner said, "You always want to be around him. I'm just trying to pick his brain, learn as much as possible, but he's very intense, strict about his business and he's a guy that you're going to trust to lead this team, lead this defense. Being as close as possible to him as far as learning this defense and picking up as much as I can as far as fundamentals is where I'm going to go."

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith carries the ball past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3.
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith carries the ball past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State Pete Werner, left, works against Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State Pete Werner, left, works against Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27.

d20
d20

Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, right, is tackled by Ohio State defenders Pete Werner, top, and Jordan Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, right, is tackled by Ohio State defenders Pete Werner, top, and Jordan Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, left, Shaun Wade, left, stops Florida Atlantic tight end John Raine during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, left, Shaun Wade, left, stops Florida Atlantic tight end John Raine during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State University linebacker Pete Werner assesses a play during the 2020 NCAA football season.
Ohio State University linebacker Pete Werner assesses a play during the 2020 NCAA football season.

d20
d20

Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Football Headsets on Thursday, July 24, 2019 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Football Headsets on Thursday, July 24, 2019 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio.

d20
d20

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner bench presses during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner bench presses during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

