New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book is gaining confidence in not only himself but the entire organization.

"I want to be able to throw every route in this playbook, but at the end of the day, a lot of routes are the same in football," Book said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "There's only so many things you can do, but I just want to get really good at the ones that are the bread and butter for this organization that they run a lot. I just want to be able to throw them all and feel confident going into training camp."

Book played all four years for the Fighting Irish and became the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame school history with 30 wins. In 2020, Book was a team captain and led his squad to a 10-2 record, finishing fifth in the final Associated Press poll.

The Saints selected Book with the 133rd (fourth round) overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It's been a dream come true to be out here," Book said. "Just adapting, trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can…Even just this quarterback group with Jameis (Winston), Taysom (Hill) and Trevor (Siemian). I've grown up seeing all of them play before and just to be in the room with them. It's a special group of guys that are really helping me learn."

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill shared his insight and outlook on Book's Minicamp performance.