New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore's play has been pivotal in the Saints' defensive improvement in recent seasons, and his presence at right cornerback has become a given; he has started every game he has played, 57 in regular season and seven in the playoffs. His focus could be tested in '21; the Saints released starting left cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, who combined with Lattimore to give New Orleans one of the league's best duos. So opponents could opt to not try Lattimore if the belief is that success will be more easily attained on the other side.

"Teams that know, they know what's going on," Lattimore said. "Teams still try, I've just got to be prepared, that's what it comes down to.