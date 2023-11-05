Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

The New Orleans Saints managed to hold on Sunday and in the process, ascended to first place in the NFC South Division. For that, the Saints (5-4) can thank several individual players who made major impacts in their 24-17 victory over Chicago in the Caesars Superdome.
OFFENSE: There wasn't a ton of offense on display Sunday but much of what New Orleans was able to muster, Taysom Hillwas in the middle of it. No need to try to affix a title to him – quarterback, tight end, running back. Whatever. Just know that he's an effective, reliable offensive component, and he was exactly that against the Bears. He ran for a team-high 52 yards on 11 carries, threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and caught four passes for 13 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr. The Saints now are 18-1 when he has seven or more carries in a game.
DEFENSE: Cornerback Paulson Adebo. Really, if you saw the game, nothing more needs to be said but if you didn't, here's his line from Sunday – he came away with three turnovers (two interceptions and a forced fumble that he recovered). Add in three passes defensed and seven tackles, and what you (should) have is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. On a day when the defense couldn't seem to find its footing for much of the game, Adebo's grip was just fine. He now has a team-leading and career-high four interceptions this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Props to cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who, in the fourth quarter, chased down a Lou Hedley punt and batted it out of bounds at the 2-yard line with 3:41 left. It's not nearly as easy as Yiadom made it look and instead of the Bears beginning their drive at the 20, they started at the 2. Three of Hedley's four punts were downed inside the 20, and none were more important than that one.