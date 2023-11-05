Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

DEFENSE: Cornerback Paulson Adebo. Really, if you saw the game, nothing more needs to be said but if you didn't, here's his line from Sunday – he came away with three turnovers (two interceptions and a forced fumble that he recovered). Add in three passes defensed and seven tackles, and what you (should) have is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. On a day when the defense couldn't seem to find its footing for much of the game, Adebo's grip was just fine. He now has a team-leading and career-high four interceptions this season.