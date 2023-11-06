Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

With the Saints improving to 5-4 and taking over sole possession of first place in the NFC South, their next contest will be at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank of America Stadium followed by a Week 11 bye. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT. The game will be regionally televised on Fox (WVUE Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).
- The Saints improved their all-time regular season record against Chicago to 18-13, extending their winning streak against the Bears to seven games, the longest by the Saints currently against an opponent.
- New Orleans won the turnover battle against Chicago 5-0, with the takeaways leading to 10 points. Safety Marcus Maye had his second interception of the season and cornerback Paulson Adebo had three takeaways, recording two interceptions and a third quarter forced fumble/fumble recovery. The three takeaways were the most by a Saint since safety Sammy Knight's three interception in the 2001 season opener at Buffalo (9/9/01). Adebo now has a career-high six takeaways on the season, his first two fumble recoveries and four interceptions, setting a new career-high.
- With three pass defenses, Adebo has a career-high 11 passes defensed on the season. Adebo also finished with seven tackles. The final takeaway was a fourth quarter fumble recovery by linebacker Pete Werner.
- New Orleans' five takeaways were the most by New Orleans since five interceptions in the 2020 regular season finale at Carolina (1/3/21).
- The New Orleans offense finished seven-for-14 (50.0%) on third-down attempts.
- The Bears were held to only two touchdowns on four red zone trips and after the Saints gave up 14 points in the first half, they gave up only three points in the second half, keeping the Bears out of the end zone.
- The New Orleans offensive line did not surrender a sack for the first time in 2023. The offensive line has given up only two sacks in the last three games.
- Quarterback Derek Carr completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 211 yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 108.8 passer rating. With the two touchdown passes, Carr moved into a tie for 35th all-time with former Bears signal-caller Jay Cutler.
- Finishing the day with 37,343 passing yards for his career, Carr moved past Donovan McNabb for 28th all-time. Carr now has 3,408 completions, tying Andy Dalton for 23rd all-time (total tabulated prior to Carolina's 3:05 CT contest against the Indianapolis Colts).
- Carr evened his record as a starter against the Bears to 2-2.
- Carr had an eight-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Olaveand a two-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Taysom Hill. Olave led the team in receiving with six receptions for 46 yards. Hill became the first player to have at least 10 career rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns and career receiving touchdowns since quarterback/halfback Frank Gifford.
- Hill led New Orleans in rushing with 11 carries for 52 yards, had four receptions for 13 yards and tossed the three-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to tight end Juwan Johnson. Hill's 20 receptions on the season are a career-high.
- Johnson had his most productive day of the season with five receptions for 29 yards, including his first scoring grab of 2023.
- Running back Alvin Kamarahad nine carries for 26 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards. With his four receptions, he surpassed Thurman Thomas for 23rd all-time among running backs.
- Receiver/returnerRashid Shaheed recorded three receptions for 22 yards, returned two punts 20 yards and brought back a kickoff for 24 yards. Shaheed now has 1,054 all-purpose yards after the first nine weeks of the 2023 season.
- Three Saints had an interception, the first time New Orleans had finished with three picks in a contest since Sept. 26, 2021 at New England.
- Linebacker Demario Davis led the team with ten tackles (eight solo) and a fourth quarter sack/forced fumble.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan made his 200th career start, the second Saint to ever start 200 regular season games, joining quarterback Drew Brees, and posted a season-high seven tackles (four solo), a stop for loss, two QB hits and a sack.
- Jordan's sack on quarterback Tyson Bagent marks the 47th different player he has dropped in his 13- season career.
- Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders finished with five tackles (two solo), as well as seeing extensive action as a goal line blocking fullback.
- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore finished with three tackles (two solo). Lattimore now has 301 career solo tackles, surpassing the 300 solo stop mark in his career.
- Kicker Blake Grupe finished one-of-two on field goal tries, including a career-best 55-yarder and made both PAT attempts. All five of Grupe's kickoffs sailed into the end zone for touchbacks.
- Punter Lou Hedley punted four times for 164 yards with a 41.0 gross/net punting average and three dropped inside-the-20-yard line, including a fourth quarter punt that end out of bounds at the Chicago 2-yard line.
- Long snapper Zach Wood played in his 107th career game, moving him into a tie with safety Gene Atkins and linebacker Pat Swilling for 41st place on the club's games played list.