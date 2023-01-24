New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The San Marcos, Calif. native was the 24th player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to record 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season, the third Saint. Overall, he finished first among all rookies in receiving yards per game (69.5) and 50-or-more receiving yard games (12), second in receiving yards and fourth quarter receiving yards (345), tied for second in receptions and third down receptions (26), tied for third with 217 yards after the catch and ranked fourth in yards per catch (14.5).