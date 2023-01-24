New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team, it was announced today by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Olave, 6-0, 187, was selected by New Orleans in the first round (11th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts and led New Orleans in catches, receiving yards and yards per catch, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns.
The San Marcos, Calif. native was the 24th player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to record 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season, the third Saint. Overall, he finished first among all rookies in receiving yards per game (69.5) and 50-or-more receiving yard games (12), second in receiving yards and fourth quarter receiving yards (345), tied for second in receptions and third down receptions (26), tied for third with 217 yards after the catch and ranked fourth in yards per catch (14.5).
