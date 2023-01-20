Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Chris Olave

Olave capped off an impressive season as a finalist for Rookie of the Year

Jan 20, 2023 at 08:55 AM
Justin Vlosich
Chris Olave 2022 season analysis:

In 15 games, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave finished with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns, leading all rookies with 69.5 receiving yards per game. Olave impressed in his rookie campaign, posting over 1,000 receiving yards, and becoming only the third rookie in franchise history to accomplish the feat, joining Marques Colston (2006) and Michael Thomas (2016). He also finished the season as a finalist for the NFL's Rookie of the Year award.

Best game of Chris Olave's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Olave was a huge piece of the offense. He finished the game with five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, including a 53-yard bomb from quarterback Andy Dalton.

Best quote from Chris Olave's 2022 season:

"I feel like (stretching the field) is my job and that's why they drafted me to be here. I feel like I can stretch the field and get open at all times. I feel like I'm trying to make it easier on the quarterback and my teammates make me a lot better."

Photos: Chris Olave | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
