New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Chris Olave

Chris Olave 2022 season analysis:

In 15 games, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave finished with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns, leading all rookies with 69.5 receiving yards per game. Olave impressed in his rookie campaign, posting over 1,000 receiving yards, and becoming only the third rookie in franchise history to accomplish the feat, joining Marques Colston (2006) and Michael Thomas (2016). He also finished the season as a finalist for the NFL's Rookie of the Year award.