Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement

Olave, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 draft, assumed the mantle of No. 1 receiver for New Orleans early because he was most well-equipped to do so. But at 6 feet 1, 188 pounds, Olave feels there's more he can add to the package.

He was targeted 13 times in the second and third games of the season (he caught 14 passes in the 26 targets, for 227 yards), and eight times in his 15 games, he was targeted at least seven times.

"I feel I can do that," Olave said of being the primary target. "I feel like I will do that. Having to step into that receiver 1 role immediately, in Week 3 with our two best receivers going down, it was a tough transition but I had to do it. There wasn't any going back. It definitely was a learning experience, and a great rookie year, but I feel I can improve a lot."

Olave entered the league with elite route-running ability, so much so that teammates labeled him a "veteran" before he'd set foot on the field for a regular-season game. Then, and now, Olave credited his college experience at Ohio State for helping transform him into what he has become.

"I feel it was kind of easy for me, coming from Ohio State," he said. "They kind of teach you that and develop you, to become an elite NFL player. Having that competition at Ohio State prepared me a lot for the NFL and kind of transitioned smooth into the NFL."

Still, Olave said, he was an information-seeking student in his first season. And what he learned will carry into his first offseason, where the thirst for improvement already has begun.

"I learned a lot, especially with veteran quarterbacks Jameis (Winston) and Andy (Dalton)," he said. "They taught me a lot.