Saints receiver Chris Olave listed among nominees for 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year

Olave led all rookies with 69.5 receiving yards per game, ranked second in receiving yards (1,042) and tied for second in receptions (72) in 2022. Olave became the third New Orleans rookie ever with at least 1,000 receiving yards, joining Marques Colston (1,038 receiving yards in 2006) and Michael Thomas (1,137 in 2016). He led all rookies with 12 games with 50-or-more receiving yards, tied for the third-most such games ever by a rookie, trailing only Michael Clayton (14 games in 2004) and Terry Glenn (13 in 1996). Olave was also named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, hauling in 17 receptions for 268 yards in his first three games for the Saints, a 15.76-yard average.