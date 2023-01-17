New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Cameron Jordan

Best quote from Cam Jordan's 2022 season:

"I knew I was a pass rusher, I knew I was an edge rusher and I told them my second year, I told (then-Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson), 'Give me a chance, you'll never have to worry about it.' I came with the mind-set to be the best that I can be. I don't want to just be a pass rusher, though. I'll let you guys label me however you want to, but just know that if there's a first down, second down, third-and-1, I'm going to be on the field. I'm not jetting off the field. I'm fighting for each and every yard. They don't run to my side for a reason."