New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Cameron Jordan

Jordan ascended to highest level as New Orleans Saints pass rusher in 2022

Jan 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Cam Jordan 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan started 16 of 17 games in 2022, missing the first game of his 12-year career due to injury (fractured orbital bone). Still, Jordan led the team with 8.5 sacks and in doing so, became the franchise all-time leader with 115.5 career sacks. For the season, he two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and 66 tackles. He posted at least 7.5 sacks for the 11th consecutive season.

Best game of Cam Jordan's 2022 season:

Jordan totaled three sacks in the Saints' 20-10 victory over Philadelphia on New Year's Day. The last of the three sacks gave Jordan 115.5 for his career, surpassing the former franchise record of 115 posted by Rickey Jackson.

Best quote from Cam Jordan's 2022 season:

"I knew I was a pass rusher, I knew I was an edge rusher and I told them my second year, I told (then-Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson), 'Give me a chance, you'll never have to worry about it.' I came with the mind-set to be the best that I can be. I don't want to just be a pass rusher, though. I'll let you guys label me however you want to, but just know that if there's a first down, second down, third-and-1, I'm going to be on the field. I'm not jetting off the field. I'm fighting for each and every yard. They don't run to my side for a reason."

Photos: Cameron Jordan | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action throughout the 2022 season.

