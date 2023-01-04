New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for fifth time in his career

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the Week 17 NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Jordan, 6 feet 4, 287 pounds, originally selected by New Orleans with the 24th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, spearheaded a standout defensive effort in a 20-10 victory at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, where he recorded five solo tackles, three sacks for a loss of 16 yards, one stop for loss, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.
With his third sack, Jordan reached 115.5 for his 11-year career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson to rank first overall in club record books. It was also the 27th multi-sack game of Jordan's career, tying Jackson for the franchise lead and sixth three-sack game, tying Jackson and linebacker Pat Swilling for first in club records.
With the three-sack performance, Jordan now has a team-leading 8.5 sacks on the season, as he became the sixth player since 1982 to have at least seven takedowns in 11 consecutive seasons. Overall, he leads the defensive line with 59 tackles and is ranked first on the team with 11 stops for loss and 14 quarterback hits and tied for first with two forced fumbles.
It is the fifth NFC Defensive Player of the Week selection in Jordan's career, as the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection is tied with Jackson for the most conference player of the week awards for a Saints defender. In 191 career regular season games with 190 starts, he has posted 724 career tackles (454 solo), the 115.5 career sacks, also ranked 23rd in league record books, two interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. In addition to his impressive football production throughout his playing career, Jordan is also a two-time club nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.