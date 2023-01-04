New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for fifth time in his career

With the three-sack performance, Jordan now has a team-leading 8.5 sacks on the season, as he became the sixth player since 1982 to have at least seven takedowns in 11 consecutive seasons. Overall, he leads the defensive line with 59 tackles and is ranked first on the team with 11 stops for loss and 14 quarterback hits and tied for first with two forced fumbles.

It is the fifth NFC Defensive Player of the Week selection in Jordan's career, as the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection is tied with Jackson for the most conference player of the week awards for a Saints defender. In 191 career regular season games with 190 starts, he has posted 724 career tackles (454 solo), the 115.5 career sacks, also ranked 23rd in league record books, two interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. In addition to his impressive football production throughout his playing career, Jordan is also a two-time club nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.