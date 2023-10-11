Kicker Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Grupe was the first Saint to boot two field goals of 50 yards or more in a contest since John Carney (at St. Louis, 9/26/04), only the fifth Saint do so and the sixth such occurrence in team history.

The Saints showed great trust in the kicker when they handed the job over to the 5-7, 156 lbs 24-year-old from Notre Dame, choosing to trade the second leading scorer in franchise history and a former Pro Bowler in kicker Wil Lutz. Through five games, Grupe has repaid that trust making 11 of his 12 field goal attempts (91.7%) and all nine of his extra point attempts, giving him 42 points on the season. Grupe has also kicked the ball off 25 times with 22 of those resulting in touchbacks (88%).