Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Kicker Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rookie earns honor after drilling 2 50-yard field goals, making all 4 extra points also

Oct 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Andrew Lang
2324-Saints-NFCpotw_1920x1080@2x

New Orleans Saints Kicker Blake Grupe was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Grupe put 10 of New Orleans points on the board in the 34-0 victory hitting both of his field goals attempts, the first from a career-long 54 yards and the second from 53 yards out, as well as making all four of his extra point attempts. The 10 points matched his career high in a game set in the Sept. 10 16-15 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said his confidence is "extremely high" in the rookie kicker following the game.

"I I think he's kicked the ball exceptionally well for us," Allen said. "I've had zero reservations about having him attempt a long field goal. It was great to see him do that."

Gallery-Saints-at-Patriots-2023-Week-5-Full-Take-MCH-039
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Grupe was the first Saint to boot two field goals of 50 yards or more in a contest since John Carney (at St. Louis, 9/26/04), only the fifth Saint do so and the sixth such occurrence in team history.

Grupe also kicked seven kickoffs resulting in five touchbacks with the two returned kickoffs only advancing to the Patriots 21 and 17 yard lines.

The Saints showed great trust in the kicker when they handed the job over to the 5-7, 156 lbs 24-year-old from Notre Dame, choosing to trade the second leading scorer in franchise history and a former Pro Bowler in kicker Wil Lutz. Through five games, Grupe has repaid that trust making 11 of his 12 field goal attempts (91.7%) and all nine of his extra point attempts, giving him 42 points on the season. Grupe has also kicked the ball off 25 times with 22 of those resulting in touchbacks (88%).

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense rose to occasion against Patriots, shut out opponent in third consecutive season

'They're difficult to come by. I thought our guys did a good job of finishing out the game'
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

New Orleans Saints expect cerebral attack from New England

'I know the challenge, and I know going to bed that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has seen adversity before, believes offense is close to breakthrough

'We want to get back on track just as bad as everybody wants us to. We know what we're capable of'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen says no staff changes forthcoming, offensive improvement continues to be addressed

'Four games into the season, I don't think anything is drastic. I think that'd be ridiculous and yet, we have to be better'
news

New Orleans Saints fully confident in quarterback Jameis Winston

'I know that I'm prepared and ready to go'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

'It's can he go out and execute his job. That's really all this is'
news

New Orleans Saints know pass protection issues must be corrected

Saints quarterbacks have been sacked 12 times in three games
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Luton

Veteran quarterback signs with familiar team
news

Running back Alvin Kamara excited to make season debut Sunday for New Orleans Saints

'There are some things that I do that opens up our offense a little bit more, for everybody not just for me'
news

New Orleans Saints haven't ruled out quarterback Derek Carr against Tampa Bay

Carr sprained AC joint in right shoulder against Green Bay
Advertising