Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team

With Dalton, an improved running game (308 yards and five touchdowns in the last six quarters) and cleaner play (five offensive penalties committed for 35 yards in the last six quarters), New Orleans' offense has synced.

"I think guys cling to him," running back Alvin Kamara said of Dalton. "He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise to him that I think the guys gravitate toward. Smart, obviously. He's been in this league for awhile, he knows what he wants to get to, he knows what he wants to do.