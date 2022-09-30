Andy Dalton likely to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"Just a little bit of the accumulation of the wear and tear," Allen said, regarding Winston. "It's a long season. I don't think his body responded quite the way we anticipated over the first couple of days. So we've rested him this week. We've still got a couple of days, but we'll see."

Winston has passed for 858 yards and four touchdowns, with five interceptions, this season while completing 63.5 percent of his passes. He didn't practice last Wednesday prior to the Carolina game, but was able to ramp up as the week progressed and started against the Panthers.

Dalton, in his 12th season and with 148 NFL starts under his belt, didn't take a snap in the first three games but easily is one of the most accomplished backup quarterbacks in the league. Dalton has 35,279 career passing yards, with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions while completing 62.2 percent of his passes.