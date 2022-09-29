Ways to Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

SAINTS VS. VIKINGS GAME PREVIEW
The Saints go back out on the road for the second week in a row, when they take part in an international showcase to face the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 2, in a contest that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network (WWL 4 locally) at 8:30 a.m. CT.
While the Vikings lead the all-time series 19-12 in the regular season and 3-1 in the postseason, the matchups and results between the clubs have featured some of the most thrilling and pivotal moments in each of their storied histories.
WATCH SAINTS VS. VIKINGS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: NFL Network (WWL 4 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. VIKINGS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
National radio: Westwood One
- Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Derek Rackley (color analyst)
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. VIKINGS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Vikings for 2022 NFL Week 4. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints