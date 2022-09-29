Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London

Winston followed a similar plan last week in the lead-up to the Carolina game, but was able to practice on a limited basis last Thursday.

"As part of the plan, he's in the meetings, he's getting the mental reps," Carmichael said. "I think it was a little similar last week, except he was able to get out (Thursday) as opposed to this week. But I think he's preparing, he's in the meeting rooms and watching the film and all the communication that's going to happen, he's a part of."

Dalton, a 12-year veteran who hasn't taken a snap this season, has started 148 of the 152 career games he has played, and has totaled 35,279 passing yards with 226 touchdowns, with 135 interceptions.

"A ton of confidence in him," Carmichael said. "That's why he's here. He's smart, gets in and out of the huddle. He knows what we're doing, what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy."

Dalton's teammates expressed similar confidence if he's called upon to play.

"He a great quarterback, too," said safety Tyrann Mathieu, who crossed paths with Dalton at least once in their careers, when Mathieu was an Arizona Cardinal and Dalton was a Cincinnati Bengal, in 2015. "I think when he's in rhythm he can really make every throw, and he can make people look good as well.