New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Mustipher, a native of Owings Mills, Md., spent five years at Penn State as one of the key members of their interior defensive front, starting 28 games in his last three campaigns for the Nittany Lions. In the 2021-22 seasons, he was named as team captain and was selected All-Big Ten second-team by conference coaches and the Associated Press as a super senior, when he made 38 stops with a tackle for a loss. He earned All-Big Ten first-team honors from the AP after starting six games in 2021, finishing with 21 tackles and one sack. He finished his collegiate career appearing in 53 games, totaling 145 tackles (68 solo), 11 stops for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.