New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New England | 2023 NFL Week 5

2. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ABSENCES: New England's defense will be without its best pass rusher (defensive end Matt Judon ) and its best cornerback (rookie Christian Gonzalez ), who both were injured against Dallas; each possibly will miss the rest of the season. No doubt, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick will craft a defensive scheme for Sunday that will play to New England's strengths. The Patriots traded for cornerback J.C. Jackson to help soften the blow, but the Saints' offense has to be able to take advantage when the opponents' top two defenders are out of the lineup. It won't be a cakewalk for Carr, his offensive line, Thomas, ﻿ Chris Olave ﻿ and ﻿ Rashid Shaheed ﻿, but opportunity may be there.

3. REGAIN THE SWAG: Defensively, it's not as if the Saints have been abysmal in the last two games. Allowing 22 points and 347 yards per game isn't atrocious. But for a Saints defense that has prided itself on being the backbone of the team, it's unacceptable and for a unit that simply cannot afford any slips while New Orleans' offense searches to find its way, it's too much because offensive help hasn't been a given. Two turnovers forced and two sacks means not enough pressure has been generated, and much of that falls to the defensive line: ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, ﻿Bryan Bresee﻿, ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and the rest of the D-line are going to have to be better against New England's Mac Jones (93 of 146 for 898 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions in the first four games and benched last Sunday after 12 of 21 for 150 yards and no touchdowns, with two interceptions, against Dallas). Jones is mobile enough to cause issues if rush lane integrity lapses. New Orleans' front can't require the secondary to cover for extended periods of time. New Orleans also has to be prepared for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who possibly could see action if Jones again is ineffective.