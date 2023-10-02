New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen says no staff changes forthcoming, offensive improvement continues to be addressed

The noticeable target for improvement is offensively. The Saints totaled 197 yards Sunday.

"I think it's a combination of things," Allen said. "I think we've got to put our guys in better positions to be successful, and then I think we've got to do a better job of executing it when we do.

"There's a few plays in the game (against the Buccaneers) where we have some opportunities and we didn't take advantage of them, and then we get down there in the red area a couple of times and end up taking some negative plays, which forced us into some longer situations and we weren't able to convert.

"It's frustrating because I think we can be better than we are, and yet, we're sitting here four games into the season at 2-2, one game back in our division. And so, we're not going to sit here and act like the sky is falling and the season is over. Do we have to get better? Frickin' A right we do. And we need to do it quickly."

New Orleans is one game behind Tampa Bay (3-1) in the NFC South Division standings, tied with Atlanta. But the Saints were leading Green Bay 17-0 in the fourth quarter before being overcome in an 18-17 loss, and the offense and defense faltered Sunday against the Buccaneers.

"Up until the last six quarters, I think we knew there were some challenges and some things that we needed to improve," Allen said. "And yet, we were in a pretty good position. We've got to look at it and see where we can get better. What plays are we calling, who are we doing them with, what are we asking our guys to do, are we asking them to do the right things? After every game we look at that.

"I told the guys today, there were a couple of calls in the game defensively that I hated. And I told them on a couple of occasions, I put them in a bad spot. That happens from time to time. And there are going to be times where I'm going to make a crappy call and I need the guys to bail me out, and there's going to be some times where I'm going to put them in a great position to have a lot of success.

"This is a team game. We're all in this, coaches and players alike, and we all have our hand in it and we all have to be grown men and accept our accountability for where we're not functioning well and look for ways to improve it."

Allen said that offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael knows the offense hasn't operated at peak efficiency, and understands that criticism of his position goes along with that.