Game Preview: Texans vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 6

New Orleans DE Payton Turner prepped at Westside (Houston) HS and played at the University of Houston.

Saints CB Paulson Adebo﻿, Houston QB Davis Mills and DT Thomas Booker IV were college teammates at Stanford.

Houston DT Sheldon Rankins was a first round pick of New Orleans in 2016 and played for the Saints from 2016-20.

Rankins was tutored by Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham, who served as defensive coordinator at Louisville.

Grantham served as Texans defensive line coach from 2002-04.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson played for the Houston Oilers franchise before its relocation to Tennessee from 1991-96.

Saints OL Alex Pihlstrom and Texans LB Jake Hansen were teammates at Illinois.

Texans LB Christian Harris prepped at University (Baton Rouge, La.) HS.

Saints CB Isaac Yiadom played in three games for the Texans in 2022.

S Marcus Maye﻿, DE Kyle Phillips﻿, DT﻿Nathan Shepherd﻿, and Texans LB Neville Hewitt, were teammates with the New York Jets from 2018-20.

Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon played with Texans CB Eric Murray and DB Steven Nelson in Kansas City from 2017-18.

Saints DB Adrian Frye prepped at Eisenhower (Houston) HS and played at Texas Tech.

Saints C Erik McCoy played at Texas A&M.

Saints LB Ty Summers prepped at Ronald Reagan (San Antonio) HS.

Saints WR A.T. Perry played at Wake Forest, where he played with Texans WR Alex Bachman in 2018.

Saints LB Jaylon Smith and Bachman were teammates with the New York Giants in 2021.

Texans Offensive Assistant DeNarius McGee is a McComb, Miss. native.

C/G Max Garcia played for Texans Offensive Line Coach Chris Strausser in Denver from 2017-18.

WR Keith Kirkwood and Texans DE Jacob Martin were college teammates at Temple.

Houston CB Ka’Dar Holman spent the first two weeks of the 2021 season on the Saints practice squad.

New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham and Hollman were teammates in Green Bay in 2019.