Game Preview: Texans vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 6

In their second consecutive clash against an AFC opponent, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will face the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday, Oct. 15 at NRG Stadium.
The Saints have a 3-2 record against the Texans, with each team winning their home matchups. New Orleans will be looking for their first win in Houston since the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 2002.
New Orleans enters the contest 3-2 after shutting out the New England Patriots, 34-0, at Gillette Stadium Sunday, recording three takeaways that led to 17 points, while not turning over the football on offense. Tied for second place in the NFC South, they will be looking to improve to 4-2.
Through five regular season games, the Saints have already tied their 2022 total of seven interceptions, when S Tyrann Mathieu returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown and LB Pete Werner recorded his first career pick. The only team in the NFL to have three shutouts since 2021, defensively New Orleans is ranked fourth in the league in opponent points per game, opponent net yards per game, and passing defense.
The Houston Texans lost a heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, falling 21-19 on a last-second field goal. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, ending it with touchdown pass to put the Texans up 19-18 with 1:49 remaining in the game.
Stroud was 20-of-35 passing for 249 yards and 1 touchdown, continuing his streak of five games without an interception and extending his NFL-record for most pass attempts to start a career without an interception (186). Houston's offensive line has kept their rookie quarterback upright the past three games, extending the longest sackless streak in Texans history.
TEXANS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Texans have played five times in the regular season with New Orleans leading the series 3-2, each team winning their home contests.
The clubs first met on September 14, 2003 at the Superdome, a 31-10 Saints win. New Orleans' last regular season trip to Houston was dropping a 24-6 decision on November 29, 2015 at NRG Stadium. The Saints will be looking for their first win at Houston on Sunday.
The two teams last met in the regular season in Week One of the 2019 season on Monday Night Football in the Superdome, with the Saints claiming a 30-28 victory, as QB Drew Brees led a furious fourth-quarter game-winning drive and K Wil Lutz kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.
THE LAST MEETING (Preseason)
Saints 13, Texans 17; August 27, 2023 @ Caesars Superdome – The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans played in the final preseason game in the league on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome with the Texans winning 17-13. With most of the Saints roster spots already settled, almost all of the starting offense and defense did not play.
That left a combination of rookies and lightly experienced players - sprinkled in with a few veterans - to take on the Texans. A few of those vets showed they can still play. Tight end Jimmy Graham , in his second stint with the Saints, now as a 36-year-old elder statesman, grabbed a contested 25-yard pass down the right side to help set up his three-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Fourth-year defensive tackle Malcolm Roach had another good outing with a sack/forced fumble in the first half. Rookie quarterback Jake Haener played almost three quarters and was 17 of 38 for 172 yards and two interceptions. FULL GAME RECAP
TEXANS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Texans in the previous five meetings.
PASSING YARDAGE vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (300+yards)
- QB Drew Brees – 31 of 44 for 370 yards @ Superdome, September 25, 2011.
- QB Drew Brees – 32 of 42 for 370 yards @ Superdome, September 9, 2019.
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (100+ yards)
- WR Michael Thomas– 10 receptions for 123 yards, @ Superdome, September 9, 2019.
- WR Marques Colston – Nine receptions for 118 yards, @ Reliant Stadium, November 18, 2007.
- WR Joe Horn – Ten receptions for 111 yards, @ Superdome, September 14, 2003.
- TE Jimmy Graham – Four receptions for 100 yards, @ Superdome, September 25, 2011.
TEXANS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Texans
|Record
|3-2
|2-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.2 (22)
|23.0 (13t)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|15.2 (4)
|20.0 (11)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|289.0 (25)
|357.4 (11)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|97.2 (20)
|82.6 (27)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|191.8 (24)
|274.8(3)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|274.6 (4)
|338.8 (17)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|91.6 (8)
|112.4 (17)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|183.0 (4)
|226.4 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.5 (19t)
|34.2 (2)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.3 (2)
|9.6 (14)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+3 (11t)
|+5 (5t)
|Penalties
|36
|33
|Penalty Yards
|323
|271
|Opp. Penalties
|39
|36
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|291
|270
TEXANS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen played safety at Texas A&M from 1992-95.
QB Derek Carr lived with his family in Sugar Land, Texas, while his older brother David, the first pick in the NFL Draft in 2002, played for the Texans. He started his high school playing career at Clements (Sugar Land, Texas) HS, he led his team to an undefeated 13-0 season before losing in the quarterfinals of the 2007 Class 5A Division 2 State playoffs.
Mark Evans II prepped at C.E. King (Houston, Texas) HS.
Saints S Tyrann Mathieu played for the Texans in 2018.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Texans Senior Offensive Assistant Shane Day and Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett served on the same Miami Dolphins staff.
Texans DL Jerry Hughes and WR Robert Woods played under Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.
C/G Cesar Ruiz and Texans WR Nico Collins were college teammates at Michigan.
LB Pete Werner and Houston QB C.J. Stroud were college teammates at Ohio State in 2020.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans served on the same San Francisco 49ers staff in 2019.
Saints DL Malcolm Roach and Houston FB Andrew Beck were college teammates at Texas.
Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served on the Texas A&M staff in 1993.
Linebackers Coach Michael Hodges is a San Antonio native who played at Texas A&M.
WR Michael Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore played with Texans WR Noah Brown and P Cameron Johnston at Ohio State.
Texans LB Christian Kirksey and and Saints LB Demario Davis were Browns teammates in 2016.
Saints P Lou Hedley and Houston TE Brevin Jordan were college teammates at Miami (Fla.).
Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano and Houston Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator Ben McDaniels served on the same Tampa Bay staff from 2012-13.
New Orleans DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. was a second round pick (54th overall) of the Texans in 2019 and played his first three seasons in Houston.
New Orleans T Ryan Ramczyk, LB Zack Baun and Texans C/G Michael Deiter were teammates at the University of Wisconsin.
New Orleans DE Payton Turner prepped at Westside (Houston) HS and played at the University of Houston.
Saints CB Paulson Adebo, Houston QB Davis Mills and DT Thomas Booker IV were college teammates at Stanford.
Houston DT Sheldon Rankins was a first round pick of New Orleans in 2016 and played for the Saints from 2016-20.
Rankins was tutored by Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham, who served as defensive coordinator at Louisville.
Grantham served as Texans defensive line coach from 2002-04.
New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson played for the Houston Oilers franchise before its relocation to Tennessee from 1991-96.
Saints OL Alex Pihlstrom and Texans LB Jake Hansen were teammates at Illinois.
Texans LB Christian Harris prepped at University (Baton Rouge, La.) HS.
Saints S Johnathan Abram, QB Derek Carr, and TE Foster Moreau played with Houston LBs Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Saints CB Isaac Yiadom played in three games for the Texans in 2022.
S Marcus Maye, DE Kyle Phillips, DTNathan Shepherd, and Texans LB Neville Hewitt, were teammates with the New York Jets from 2018-20.
Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon played with Texans CB Eric Murray and DB Steven Nelson in Kansas City from 2017-18.
Saints DB Adrian Frye prepped at Eisenhower (Houston) HS and played at Texas Tech.
Saints C Erik McCoy played at Texas A&M.
Saints LB Ty Summers prepped at Ronald Reagan (San Antonio) HS.
Saints WR A.T. Perry played at Wake Forest, where he played with Texans WR Alex Bachman in 2018.
Saints LB Jaylon Smith and Bachman were teammates with the New York Giants in 2021.
Texans Offensive Assistant DeNarius McGee is a McComb, Miss. native.
C/G Max Garcia played for Texans Offensive Line Coach Chris Strausser in Denver from 2017-18.
WR Keith Kirkwood and Texans DE Jacob Martin were college teammates at Temple.
Houston CB Ka’Dar Holman spent the first two weeks of the 2021 season on the Saints practice squad.
New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham and Hollman were teammates in Green Bay in 2019.
Houston's famous Astrodome, located next door to the Texans' NRG Stadium, was used to shelter victims of Hurricane Katrina evacuated from the Louisiana Superdome.