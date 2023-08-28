Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN

Opening Statement:

"A bit disappointed in the loss. I just thought we gave ourselves plenty of opportunities, and I thought we had a couple of chances in the last couple of drives that we didn't take advantage of. We lost the turnover battle for the first time. Thought that was the big difference in the game. There were a lot of positives. Particularly early in the game, I thought we did some good things. It was nice to see Jimmy (Graham) have a couple of nice catches, contested catches."

On Graham's contested catches:

"Yeah, I think that was one of the things that – we've said this. We'd like to see it every day from these guys, particularly veteran players, but at some point, we have to see it. We saw it tonight."

On if Blake Grupe's kick from 60 weighs as heavily as a 50-yard field goal:

"I think it's all encompassing. (Grupe) nailed the 50-yarder, went right down the middle. Then, the 60-yarder just hung it out to the right a little bit, had plenty of leg. Look, I mean percentages of 60-yarders aren't really high in our League yet, but I wanted to give the kid a chance to see what he could do. He just missed the kick."

On Bryan Bresee's play:

"Yeah, I thought (Bryan Bresee) was active in the game. I don't know what his final stats were, but I did think he was active in the game both against the run and with the pass rush. It looked like there were a couple of good things I saw in Isaiah Foskey, also in the game. We have some tough decisions that are coming up. We have a lot of good football players on this team. We have to make some decisions over the next 48 hours."

On if the team is where he would like them to be to enter the season:

"I don't think you're ever where you want to be or need to be. We're in a race to improve and get ready for the opener that's here two weeks from today. There's a lot of positives with this football team right now, yet, there's certainly some things we have to improve."

On the decreasing penalties throughout the preseason:

"Yeah, it was much better. It was much better every game. I think we had one false start (tonight). I think we took too long at the line of scrimmage, needed to kind of get into the flow a little bit and get the snap going. I thought that was a step forward."

On Jimmy Graham's progression this preseason:

"Really, probably since the Chargers practices, I started to see some signs of the mental picture I have of Jimmy Graham. Again, I saw it this week in practice, and I saw it carry over into the game. That's a positive."

On Foskey:

"I think (Foskey)'s getting better, yet he is still a rookie. He still has a long way to go. He's made significant strides from where he was in OTAs and even the first part of training camp. Look, that's what you want to see. You want to see a guy that every time he gets an opportunity to go out there and receive more reps, you see the guy's getting more comfortable in what we're asking him to do."

On the difficulty of the next 48 hours in the league-mandated roster reduction:

"Well, look this time of year's always difficult and probably more difficult this year. That's a good challenge to have, a good problem to have. We have a lot of good football players. We will go through this tomorrow and have some significant meetings to talk about it and pick the right 53 for this team."

On elaborating on the process of making the final roster:

"Yeah, I just think we have a lot of good players, and you can't keep them all. There will be some tough moves."

On when the moves will be made:

"We will discuss it tomorrow and see where we're at."

On Trevor Penning:

"I think we've seen some improvement out of (Penning), and I think where we're at right now with where he is you kind of take into account last year in the preseason and the last preseason game he was injured. I felt good about where he was at and didn't want to risk putting him out there."

On Tre'Quan Smith's status:

"(Tre'Quan) is getting closer. He is not full-go yet, but he is continuing to rehab."