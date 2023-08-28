Game recap: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

The 2023 NFL preseason is over. The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans played in the final preseason game in the league on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome with the Texans winning 17-13.

The Saints went 2-1 in preseason but more important than a winning record exited the games without any major injuries and with an offense that looks to be a definite upgrade on the 2022 version.

Up next: cuts. Every team in the league has to reduce its roster from 90 players to 53 by 3 p.m. central Tuesday. With most of the Saints roster spots already settled, almost all of the starting offense and defense did not play Sunday.