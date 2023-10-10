Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW
In their second consecutive clash against an AFC opponent, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will face the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday, Oct. 15 at NRG Stadium. The Saints have a 3-2 record against the Texans, with each team winning their home matchups. New Orleans will be looking for their first win in Houston since the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 2002.
New Orleans enters the contest 3-2 after shutting out the New England Patriots, 34-0, at Gillette Stadium Sunday, recording three takeaways that led to 17 points, while not turning over the football on offense. Tied for second place in the NFC South, they will be looking to improve to 4-2.
