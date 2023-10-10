Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans on October 15, 2023

Oct 10, 2023 at 02:21 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Action-Saints-Texans-PREWK3-082823-150
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

In their second consecutive clash against an AFC opponent, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will face the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday, Oct. 15 at NRG Stadium. The Saints have a 3-2 record against the Texans, with each team winning their home matchups. New Orleans will be looking for their first win in Houston since the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 2002. 

New Orleans enters the contest 3-2 after shutting out the New England Patriots, 34-0, at Gillette Stadium Sunday, recording three takeaways that led to 17 points, while not turning over the football on offense. Tied for second place in the NFC South, they will be looking to improve to 4-2.

WATCH SAINTS VS. TEXANS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. TEXANS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

STREAM SAINTS VS. TEXANS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Texans for 2023 NFL Week 6, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 6 game against the Houston Texans on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Texans vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 6

The Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu discuss the team's Week 5 win vs. Pats
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Saints pitched their first shutout since Oct. 30, 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders
news

New Orleans Saints defense dominates in shutout victory over New England

Offense scored three times in red zone
news

New Orleans Saints offensive line, coordinator Pete Carmichael have banner days against New England

Carl Granderson leads dominating defensive performance
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 5

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots on October 8, 2023
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan discuss the team's Week 4 division loss to the Bucs
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

The 26 points surrendered ended a franchise-record 11-game streak of giving up 20 points or loss, dating to the 2022 season
news

Alvin Kamara's return was bright spot for New Orleans Saints on a frustrating day

Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee continues to impress
Advertising