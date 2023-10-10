Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

In their second consecutive clash against an AFC opponent, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will face the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday, Oct. 15 at NRG Stadium. The Saints have a 3-2 record against the Texans, with each team winning their home matchups. New Orleans will be looking for their first win in Houston since the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 2002.