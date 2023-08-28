Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 13, Houston Texans 17 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

HOUSTON TEXANS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
SUNDAY, AUG. 27, 2023 ● CAESARS SUPERDOME
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- The Saints lost to the Houston Texans 13-17 in the final preseason game. They finished the preseason 2-1 to record their first winning record in the preseason since 2018. Tonight's attendance was 70,053.
- The Saints return to action on Sunday, September 10, when they open their regular season hosting the Tennessee Titans at noon CT. The game will be regionally televised on CBS (WWL 4 locally).
- New Orleans outgained the Texans 348-235 and converted eight-of-20 first downs (40.0%).
- QB Jameis Winston received the start and completed 11-of-16 passes (68.8%) for 93 yards with one touchdown and a 104.4 passer rating. In the third drive of the contest, Winston completed six-of-six passes for 58 yards, including three third down conversions. Winston completed a 25-yard pass to Graham and a three-yard touchdown.
- In relief of Winston, Jake Haener completed 17-of-38 passes for 172 yards with two interceptions.
- TE Jimmy Graham had three receptions for 34 yards and a TD. It was Graham's first touchdown as a Saint since a four-yard touchdown from Drew Brees on Dec. 21, 2014 vs. Atlanta. Graham last scored a touchdown in the Superdome as a member of the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2021, a 19-yard touchdown from Mitch Trubisky on the last play of Chicago's NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Saints.
- TE Lucas Krull led the team in receiving with seven grabs for 106 yards. He is the only Saint to have recorded a 100+ receiving yards in a game this preseason.
- WR Jontre Kirklin finished with five receptions for 63 yards.
- RB Ellis Merriweather led the team in rushing with eight attempts for 32 yards.
- K Blake Grupe went 2-for-3 on field goals, hitting one from 38 yards and one from 50 yards while missing a 60-yard attempt.
- Defensively, LB Jaylon Smith tied for the team lead with five tackles (club-best four solo), including a team-high two stops for loss.
- LB Nephi Sewell tied Smith with five stops (Three solo) and also tied for the team lead with two solo special teams stops.
- DE Isaiah Foskey, DL Malcolm Roach and DE Niko Lalos finished with one sack apiece. Roach added one forced fumble.
- Rookie DB Jordan Howden tied Sewell for the team lead with two solo coverage stops and also added one solo tackle.
- Second-year LB D'Marco Jackson finished with two tackles (one solo) and two special teams stops (one solo), to tie Howden and Sewell in the overall category.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.