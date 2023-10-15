Halftime update: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2023 NFL Week 6

The Houston Texans used two touchdown passes from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to take a 17-10 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Stroud connected with tight end Dalton Schultz on a 1-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and hit receiver Robert Woods with a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Houston (2-3) was effective running the ball with nearly 100 yards on the ground and was four of six on third down. Linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿ intercepted Stroud in the first quarter but lost the ball on a fumble during the return.

The Saints scored on a 34-yard pass from quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿to ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ in the first quarter. Rookie kicker ﻿Blake Grupe﻿ made a 48-yarder late in the second quarter after missing a 52-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter. Carr was 16 of 23 for 157 yards. Taysom Hill was the top receiver with six catches for 41 yards. Alvin Kamara ran six times for 28 yards and had three receptions for 17 yards.

New Orleans shuffled its offensive line for the game with James Hurst getting the start at left tackle and Max Garcia at left guard. Hurst left in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Trevor Penning, who had started the first five games of the season at left tackle.