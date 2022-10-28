Uniform Watch: Saints vs Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) for the first time since the 2016 season on Sunday, October 30 at the Caesars Superdome with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The Raiders matchup is the only AFC West team New Orleans will play in 2022, the product of the 17-game schedule instituted in 2021.

The Saints, who dropped a 42-34 contest to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night, will look to get back on the winning track in the friendly confines of the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans will look to even up their record to 2-2 in their home stadium. The Raiders will be looking to continue their momentum of winning two of their last three games after an 0-3 start, having defeated the Houston Texans, 38-20 on Sunday.