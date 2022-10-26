Saints vs. Raiders Week 8 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. RAIDERS 2022 WEEK 8
The New Orleans Saints (2-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) for the first time since the 2016 season on Sunday, October 30 at the Caesars Superdome with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The Raiders matchup is the only AFC West team New Orleans will play in 2022, the product of the 17-game schedule instituted in 2021.
The Saints, who dropped a 42-34 contest to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night, will look to get back on the winning track in the friendly confines of the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans will look to even up their record to 2-2 in their home stadium. The Raiders will be looking to continue their momentum of winning two of their last three games after an 0-3 start, having defeated the Houston Texans, 38-20 on Sunday.
SAINTS vs. RAIDERS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and the Raiders have met 14 times with the Raiders leading the series 7-6-1. The Saints are 3- 3-1 in matchups played in New Orleans.
The series has been defined by several hard-fought contests as six of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The first meeting in the series, which took place at Tulane Stadium on October 23, 1968, ended in the first tie in franchise history at 21-21. New Orleans would not capture a win in the series until 20 years later to the day on October 23, 1988, a 20-6 victory at the Superdome that improved their record at the time to 7-1.
THE LAST MEETING
Las Vegas Raiders 34, Saints 24; September 21, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – After being in control of the contest with a 17-7 lead, the Saints got caught in a hailstorm of a comeback in the desert debut of the National Football League in Las Vegas, where the Raiders scored 24 consecutive points in the final three quarters in a loss that dropped New Orleans to 1-1. FULL GAME RECAP
SAINTS vs. RAIDERS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Raiders
|Record
|2-5
|2-4
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.0 (7)
|27.2 (1t)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|28.9 (31)
|25.0 (26)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|398.3 (3)
|367.2 (9)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|142.0 (8)
|128.5 (12)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|256.3 (8)
|238.7 (12)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|340.4 (14)
|366.7 (24)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|123.1 (23)
|104.0 (8)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|217.3 (15)
|262.7 (29)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.8 (15)
|20.1 (25)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|8.4 (16)
|3.4 (25)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-10 (32)
|-1 (18t)
|Penalties
|52
|39
|Penalty Yards
|459
|291
|Opp. Penalties
|44
|39
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|366
|362
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. RAIDERS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Raiders:
31 points, Saints won 34-3 on 10/12/08 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Raiders' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Saints:
38 points, Raiders won 48-10 on 11/9/75 at Oakland Coliseum.
Current Series Streak:
Raiders won last two contests, 9/11/16- Present.
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs. Raiders:
Three games, 10/24/04-11/18/12.
Raiders' Longest Win Streak vs. Saints:
Three games, 11/9/75-10/13/85.
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs. Raiders:
38 points, Saints won 38-17 on 11/18/12 at Oakland Coliseum.
Most Points by Raiders in a Game vs. Saints:
42 points, Raiders won 42-35 on 12/4/79 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
79 points, Raiders won 42-35 on 12/3/79 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs. Raiders:
10 points, Raiders won 48-10 on 11/9/75 at Oakland Coliseum.
Fewest Points by Raiders in a Game vs. Saints:
Zero points, Saints won 27-0 on 12/16/91 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
23 points, Saints won 13-10 on 11/9/97 at Oakland Coliseum.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 2 match up against the Las Vegas Raiders.
SAINTS vs. RAIDERS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Las Vegas Raiders in the previous 13 meetings between the two clubs:
SAINTS RUSHING YARDAGE vs. RAIDERS (100+yards)
RB Craig Heyward, 109 yards on 11 carries, at the Superdome, Oct. 23, 1988.
SAINTS PASSING YARDAGE vs. RAIDERS (300+yards)
QB Drew Brees, 423 yards with four touchdowns, 28 completions on 42 attempts, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 11, 2016.
QB Bobby Hebert, 329 yards with two touchdowns (career-high in passing yardage), 28 completions on 39 attempts, at the Superdome, Dec. 16, 1991. Hebert won NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
QB Drew Brees, 320 yards, 26 completions on 30 attempts, at the Superdome, Oct. 12, 2008. Brees won NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
QB Drew Brees, 312 yards, 26 completions on 38 attempts, at Allegiant Stadium, Sept. 21, 2020.
SAINTS RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. RAIDERS (100+ yards)
WR Willie Snead IV, 172 yards on nine receptions, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 11, 2016.
WR Brandin Cooks, 143 yards on six receptions, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 11, 2016.
WR Quinn Early, 127 yards on four receptions, at the Superdome, Dec. 16, 1991.
WR Joe Horn, 123 yards on nine receptions, at Network Associates Coliseum, Oct. 24, 2004.
FB Tony Galbreath, 106 yards on seven receptions, at the Superdome, Dec. 3, 1979.
SAINTS SACKS vs. RAIDERS (3+)
DT Bruce Clark, three sacks for –23 yards, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Oct. 13, 1985.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. RAIDERS CONNECTIONS
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen served as head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Las Vegas Quarterbacks Coach Bo Hardegree served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18. Hardegree served as an intern at LSU from 2011-13.
Rizzi tutored Raiders RB Brandon Bolden in Miami in 2018 on special teams. Bolden prepped at Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge) HS and played at the University of Mississppi.
Raiders Senior Defensive Assistant Rob Ryan served as Saints defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was tutored by Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Chris Ash at Ohio State, where Ash was co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.
New Orleans RB Dwayne Washington and Raiders RB/RS Ameer Abdullah were teammates in Detroit from 2015-17.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara, DT Shy Tuttle and WR Marquez Callaway played with Raiders FB Jakob Johnson and DT Kendal Vickers at the University of Tennessee.
Callaway, Saints CB Alontae Taylor and Tuttle played with Raiders DT Matthew Butler at Tennessee.
New Orleans Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd played defensive back for the Arena Football League's Las Vegas Gladiators in 2006.
New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a seventh round draft pick of the Raiders in 2002, playing in 76 career games with 32 starts and registering 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2002-08.
Raiders WR Keelan Cole played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when he served as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20.
Saints QB Andy Dalton, TE J.P. Holtz and Las Vegas TE Jesper Horsted. G Alex Bars and DT Bilal Nichols were teammates in Chicago in 2021.
Saints TE Taysom Hill played at Brigham Young. Hill and was tutored by Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett when he served as offensive coordinator of the Packers.
Saints LB Chase Hansen played at Utah. Hansen prepped at Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) HS. Hill's brother in-law David Nixon, played linebacker for the Raiders in 2009.
Saints S Daniel Sorensen played at BYU.
Raiders Strength and Conditioning Assistant D’Anthony Batiste is a Marksville native, who played at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Saints LB Kaden Elliss prepped at Judge Memorial Catholic (Salt Lake City, Utah) HS.
Las Vegas TE Foster Moreau prepped at Jesuit HS and played at LSU from 2015-18.
New Orleans C Erik McCoy and Raiders G/T Jermain Eluemunor were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2016.
Saints WR Chris Olave and LB Pete Werner and Las Vegas T Thayer Munford were college teammates at Ohio State.
Las Vegas DE Tashawn Bower played at LSU.
Saints S Tyrann Mathieu and Raiders DE Chandler Jones were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2016-17.
New Orleans G/T Andrus Peat and Raiders ILB Blake Martinez were college teammates at Stanford.
Saints DB J.T. Gray and Raiders S Johnathan Abram were teammates at Mississippi State in 2018. Abram prepped at East Marion (Columbia, Miss.) HS.
New Orleans G/T James Hurst and RB Mark Ingram II played with Raiders CB Anthony Averett in Baltimore.
Raiders CB Amik Robertson prepped at Thiboxaux HS and starred at Louisiana Tech.
Raiders S Roderic Teamer prepped at Brother Martin HS and played at Tulane from 2015-18, earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2018 for the Green Wave.
Saints DT Kentavius Streetand Raiders P AJ Cole were college teammates at North Carolina State.