Saints vs. Raiders Week 8 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. RAIDERS CONNECTIONS

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen served as head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Las Vegas Quarterbacks Coach Bo Hardegree served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18. Hardegree served as an intern at LSU from 2011-13.

Rizzi tutored Raiders RB Brandon Bolden in Miami in 2018 on special teams. Bolden prepped at Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge) HS and played at the University of Mississppi.

Raiders Senior Defensive Assistant Rob Ryan served as Saints defensive coordinator from 2013-15.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was tutored by Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Chris Ash at Ohio State, where Ash was co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.

New Orleans RB Dwayne Washington and Raiders RB/RS Ameer Abdullah were teammates in Detroit from 2015-17.

Callaway, Saints CB Alontae Taylor and Tuttle played with Raiders DT Matthew Butler at Tennessee.

New Orleans Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd played defensive back for the Arena Football League's Las Vegas Gladiators in 2006.

New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a seventh round draft pick of the Raiders in 2002, playing in 76 career games with 32 starts and registering 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2002-08.

Raiders WR Keelan Cole played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when he served as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20.

Saints TE Taysom Hill played at Brigham Young. Hill and was tutored by Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett when he served as offensive coordinator of the Packers.

Saints LB Chase Hansen played at Utah. Hansen prepped at Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) HS. Hill's brother in-law David Nixon, played linebacker for the Raiders in 2009.

Saints S Daniel Sorensen played at BYU.

Raiders Strength and Conditioning Assistant D’Anthony Batiste is a Marksville native, who played at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Saints LB Kaden Elliss prepped at Judge Memorial Catholic (Salt Lake City, Utah) HS.

Las Vegas TE Foster Moreau prepped at Jesuit HS and played at LSU from 2015-18.

New Orleans C Erik McCoy and Raiders G/T Jermain Eluemunor were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2016.

Saints WR Chris Olave and LB Pete Werner and Las Vegas T Thayer Munford were college teammates at Ohio State.

Las Vegas DE Tashawn Bower played at LSU.

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu and Raiders DE Chandler Jones were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2016-17.

New Orleans G/T Andrus Peat and Raiders ILB Blake Martinez were college teammates at Stanford.

Saints DB J.T. Gray and Raiders S Johnathan Abram were teammates at Mississippi State in 2018. Abram prepped at East Marion (Columbia, Miss.) HS.

New Orleans G/T James Hurst and RB Mark Ingram II played with Raiders CB Anthony Averett in Baltimore.

Raiders CB Amik Robertson prepped at Thiboxaux HS and starred at Louisiana Tech.

Raiders S Roderic Teamer prepped at Brother Martin HS and played at Tulane from 2015-18, earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2018 for the Green Wave.