New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu enjoys successful homecoming

By Grace Ostendorf

Honey Badgers are known for being strong, fearless and driven beyond their stature.

At first ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ didn't take too much of a liking to the nickname. His coach gave it to him during his time at Louisiana State University after a video of a honey badger went viral online. Mathieu was confused, but told to go with it because it would allegedly one day make him money.

Undoubtedly, that prophecy's come true, as Mathieu enters his 11th season in the NFL and second with his hometown New Orleans Saints. But now the moniker has come to fruition in even more meaningful ways.

Mathieu has more than lived up to the name of Honey Badger. After a monumental sophomore season where he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-American recognition, Mathieu found himself dismissed from LSU's football team. Determined as ever, he declared for the NFL Draft after not playing for a year and that spring became a third round draft pick by the Cardinals. Mathieu renounced the nickname of Honey Badger, stating he wanted to be known simply as "Tyrann Mathieu."

The challenges continued, and in December of a standout rookie year, Mathieu tore his ACL and LCL, but by the end of the season, he was still named as a Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie. Since then, Mathieu has been recognized as First-Team All-Pro three times,earned a Pro-Bowl bid three times and been a part of a Super Bowl winning team in 2019.

Feeling established in the league, in a post game interview that season, Mathieu stated that he was okay with the Honey Badger nickname. Even with the accomplishments and accolades, and the chance to return home to play for his hometown team, the Honey Badger is still driven as ever.