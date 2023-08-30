New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor finding right fit in the slot

"I'm very blessed, just to come in as a rookie last year and have the success that I did," Taylor said. "And now being able to not only make the 53-man roster a second time, but to now have a starting job in the slot is a blessing for me.

"Now, just take in the growing pains that I have. I'm very competitive with myself, I feel like I'm really big on not making the same mistake twice. So I'll go through my growing pains, but I'll compete and continue to do the best that I can to help the team.

"At the end of the day, I just want to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I'm just going into my second year. It's a lot of weight on me but I feel like I can handle it, and I feel like the front office feels like I can handle it as well. So, like I said, just watch tape, take the notes that I need to take and I'm really leaning on (safety) Tyrann (Mathieu, who successfully has played nickel before) now to kind of help me in that position."

Even with the focus now primarily on playing in the slot, Taylor said he still will be capable of playing corner. Lattimore hasn't participated fully in practice, and didn't play in the final two preseason games, after injuring his knee during the second day of joint practices against the Chargers on Aug. 18.

"A lot of weight is gone now," Taylor said. "Now I can just focus on nickel, I can focus on doing my job there, but understanding that I can still play corner and if they ever need to put me back out there, I'll be ready to play it.