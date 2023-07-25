Full-go Michael Thomas highlights opening of New Orleans Saints training camp

THE UNKNOWN: Allen and Loomis said they currently are unsure what, if any, penalties the NFL might levy against running back Alvin Kamara, who settled his civil case against him stemming from a fight in Las Vegas in 2022.

"I'm not going to get into what could or could not happen," Allen said. "We're expecting to have Alvin this year, Alvin is going to be a big part of what we do. We're going to practice that way. We haven't heard anything from the league at all, so it's really kind of something that's out of our control. We're really not going to focus on that, we're just going to focus on getting better as a football team and Alvin is going to be a big part of that."

Kamara enters his seventh NFL season tied for the all-time franchise lead with 72 touchdowns.

SIZZLING: Allen said accommodations will be made for the record-breaking heat, but that the Saints will have practices outside.

"There may be some times that we have to start inside and go out, I'm sure we'll utilizing the cooling trailer pretty significantly," Allen said. "It's a factor, we've got to take that into consideration. There's an element to being here in New Orleans, having to deal with the heat, having to deal with the humidity, having to mentally push yourself through that and eliminate that distraction and focus on the task at hand. That's part of developing a physically and mentally tough football team and so, there's part of that that I like. But then there's also the health risk involved in that, so it's a delicate balance that you're trying to deal with."

PENNING FOR YOUR THOUGHTS: Left tackle Trevor Penning, the Saints' second pick in the first round last season, will again make his bid to start after missing 11 games last season. He played in the final six games but suffered a Lisfranc injury in his lone start, the regular-season finale.

"He's worked his tail off this offseason to get himself healthy," Allen said. "There's certainly a significant portion of time lost and we don't get a chance to get those reps back, but I like where he's at right now. The thing that he needs is he needs to get out there on the practice field and get reps. That'll be a process that we'll go through throughout training camp."

FIERCE BATTLE: The battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite Marshon Lattimore figures to be fierce between Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor. Allen looks forward to seeing it play out.