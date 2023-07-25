New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Garcia, 6-4, 309, is an eight-year NFL veteran, who was originally a fourth round draft pick (133rd overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Florida. The Norcross, Ga. native has appeared in 105 career regular season games with 59 starts for the Broncos (2015-18) and Arizona Cardinals (2019-22), also playing in four playoff contests with one start. In 2022, Garcia played in 12 games for Arizona, opening five contests at left guard and two at right guard.