New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Training Camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 04:56 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed guard Max Garcia to a one-year contract and waived tight end Miller Forristall and guard Koda Martin. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 309 lbs
  • College: Florida

Garcia, 6-4, 309, is an eight-year NFL veteran, who was originally a fourth round draft pick (133rd overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Florida. The Norcross, Ga. native has appeared in 105 career regular season games with 59 starts for the Broncos (2015-18) and Arizona Cardinals (2019-22), also playing in four playoff contests with one start. In 2022, Garcia played in 12 games for Arizona, opening five contests at left guard and two at right guard.

Garcia began his collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to Florida in 2012 and played in 39 games with 37 starts at both schools combined. As a senior in 2014, he was voted second-team All-SEC after starting all 13 games at center following an offseason transition from tackle to left guard.

