Tight end Jimmy Graham shines in New Orleans Saints preseason finale, a 17-13 loss to Texans

The New Orleans Saints' preseason finale likely was supposed to be a showcase for players on the fringe, giving them a final opportunity to make a lasting impression and to, perhaps, claim a spot on the 53-man roster.

Maybe nobody explained it to tight end Jimmy Graham that way.

The 13-year veteran stole the show and provided the coaching staff all it needed to see from him, and more, in the Saints’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome.

Graham caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown, but it was a catch in the first and second quarters, respectively, that provided the fireworks for Graham, whose status as a fan favorite has carried over from his first stint as a Saint (2010-14).

With 52 seconds left in the first quarter, and first-and-10 from the Texans' 36-yard line, quarterback Jameis Winston lofted a back-shoulder throw for Graham down the right side, and the 6-foot-7 Graham twisted around and made a 25-yard catch between linebacker Christian Harris and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

Then, early in the second quarter and on the same drive, with third-and-2 from the Houston 3-yard line, Winston zipped a pass to the right that found Graham in the end zone – after the tight end, in one-on-one coverage, mimicked his days as a college basketball player at the University of Miami and posted up 6-foot Texans cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, boxed him out and caught the jump ball to end the 10-play, 63-yard drive.

Graham then faked out everyone by running toward the crossbar as if preparing to dunk the football, but instead tossed it in from of him.

The score tied the game at 7, but more, it flashed the Graham of yore.

"It was nice to see Jimmy had a couple of nice catches, a couple of contested catches," Coach Dennis Allen said.