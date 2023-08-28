Key Observations from New Orleans, Houston Texans game | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

2. Oh Jimmy: When Graham re-signed with the Saints after eight years with three other teams, Saints fans were hoping he could recapture at least some of the magic they witnessed in Graham's first four years (2011-2014) in the NFL, which were some of the most productive in the history of the league for his position. On Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome, at least for a brief period, the old Jimmy was back. Graham would end the night with three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. As the Saints were driving toward their only touchdown of the first half, Graham stood center stage. On first-and-10 from the Texans' 36-yard line, quarterback Jameis Winston saw the favorable matchup with Graham against linebacker Chris Harris. Winston delivered the perfect delivery for Graham's bread-and- butter catch, the back shoulder. Graham came down with it easily at the Houston 11-yard line, much to the delight of everyone in the stands, especially those in the Dave Dixon Street end zone, as Graham got them fired up. The first quarter ended, and two plays later on third-and-two fom the Texan 3-yard line, Winston found Graham again, this time short right in the Poydras Street end zone, as Jimmy big manned 6-foot cornerback Ka'dar Hollman for the touchdown. Now the question was would Graham dunk the football over the crossbar (now which would incurring a flag), instead, Graham faked the dunk and threw the ball against the back padding in front of the field level end zone suites, sending the fans into another frenzy.