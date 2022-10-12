Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Hill had four touchdowns in win over Seahawks

Oct 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill has been named the Week Five NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Hill, 6 feet 2, 221 pounds, originally acquired by New Orleans at the end of the 2017 preseason after spending his initial training camp in Green Bay as an undrafted free agent, spearheaded a standout Saints offensive effort in a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, where he carried nine times for a career-high 112 yards (team record 12.4 avg.) with a career-high three touchdowns, including a career-long 60-yard rush that ended in the end zone in the fourth quarter to give New Orleans the lead for good. Hill also tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman and delivered a key block on an Alvin Kamara run late in the fourth quarter for a first down to deny the Seahawks the opportunity to get the ball back and seal the victory.

By the end of the afternoon where he helped New Orleans improve its record to 2-3 and stay only a game out of first place in a competitive NFC South race, Hill had become New Orleans' leading rusher on the season, carrying 21 times for 228 yards (NFL-best 10.9 avg.) with five rushing touchdowns, tied for fourth in the NFL.

Also playing on multiple special teams units and returning three kickoffs for 69 yards, he's the first player since the NFL merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game. Hill became the second player in franchise history with at least three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game, joining Archie Manning (at Chicago, Oct., 2, 1977). Hill's the third player ever to record at least 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in a single game, joining Ronnie Brown (Sept. 21, 2008) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (Sept. 25, 2005). Hill now has 21 career rushing touchdowns, seven career touchdown receptions and nine career touchdown passes. He joins Tomlinson as the only players since 2000 with at least 20 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and five touchdown passes in their career. With his 20th and 21st career rushing touchdown, Hill joins another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Walter Payton, as only the second player in the Super Bowl era with 20 rushing touchdowns (21), eight passing touchdowns (nine) and six receiving touchdowns (seven).

It is the first NFC Offensive Player of the Week selection in Hill's career, but not the first conference weekly award in his six-year career. Capturing the Week 14 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in 2018 for blocking a punt and sealing an NFC South title in a win at Tampa Bay, the Pocatello, Idaho native and former BYU standout joins running back Reggie Bush (2008) as the only Saint to win an NFC Player of the Week award in two different phases.

