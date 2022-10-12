New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Also playing on multiple special teams units and returning three kickoffs for 69 yards, he's the first player since the NFL merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game. Hill became the second player in franchise history with at least three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game, joining Archie Manning (at Chicago, Oct., 2, 1977). Hill's the third player ever to record at least 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in a single game, joining Ronnie Brown (Sept. 21, 2008) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (Sept. 25, 2005). Hill now has 21 career rushing touchdowns, seven career touchdown receptions and nine career touchdown passes. He joins Tomlinson as the only players since 2000 with at least 20 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and five touchdown passes in their career. With his 20th and 21st career rushing touchdown, Hill joins another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Walter Payton, as only the second player in the Super Bowl era with 20 rushing touchdowns (21), eight passing touchdowns (nine) and six receiving touchdowns (seven).