New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Hill had three rushing touchdowns versus Seahawks.

Oct 12, 2022 at 02:46 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill has been selected as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome.

Hill had a career game against the Seahawks, posting four touchdowns, three of which were on the ground. He joins Saints legend Archie Manning as only the second player in franchise history to have at least three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in the same game. He is also the first player since the AFL-NFl merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a fumble recovery in the same game.

Hill finished with nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns with his longest run coming in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard touchdown scamper.

Although he was named the FedEx Ground player of the Week, Hill was effective in every facet of the game. Through the air, Hill was one for one for 22 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, Hill recovered a fumble in Seattle territory when the Seahawks failed a fake punt attempt. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Seahawks Week 5 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, center Erik McCoy, and tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun and defensive back Bryce Thompson in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebackers Demario Davis and Andrew Dowell in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bryce Thompson and linebackers Demario Davis and Andrew Dowell in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway and quarterback Andy Dalton in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Advertising