New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill has been selected as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome.

Hill had a career game against the Seahawks, posting four touchdowns, three of which were on the ground. He joins Saints legend Archie Manning as only the second player in franchise history to have at least three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in the same game. He is also the first player since the AFL-NFl merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a fumble recovery in the same game.