New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill has been selected as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome.
Hill had a career game against the Seahawks, posting four touchdowns, three of which were on the ground. He joins Saints legend Archie Manning as only the second player in franchise history to have at least three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in the same game. He is also the first player since the AFL-NFl merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a fumble recovery in the same game.
Hill finished with nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns with his longest run coming in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard touchdown scamper.
Although he was named the FedEx Ground player of the Week, Hill was effective in every facet of the game. Through the air, Hill was one for one for 22 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, Hill recovered a fumble in Seattle territory when the Seahawks failed a fake punt attempt. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
