Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 13 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 13 on MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will go on the road for the second-consecutive week following Sunday's 13-0 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 5-6. The Week 13 Monday Night Football game will be nationally televised on ESPN (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).
In addition to looking to avenge the September 18th 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints remain very much alive in an NFC South race where a victory would secure a season series split and close an already close division race with Tampa Bay.
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 39-22 regular season record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.639) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of eight games against.
In the 61 games of the series there has been:
- 2,108 points scored by New Orleans, 1,144 allowed.
- A seven-game regular season New Orleans winning streak from 2011-2014 and from 2018-2021.
- A 17-9 record for the Saints in games played in Tampa.
- 25 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 33 games decided by seven points or less.
- A 41-point win by New Orleans on December 16, 2012, the club's first shutout against the Buccaneers.
- Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the regular season series eight times, including 2019-21.
THE LAST MEETING
Buccaneers 20, Saints 10; September 18, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in a close defensive struggle that got away from the Saints following a fourth quarter fight Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The fight started early in the period with the score tied at 3 when Bucs receiver Mike Evans came off the sideline to blindside Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore while he and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette were shoving each other following an incomplete pass by Tom Brady. There was a scrum near midfield for a few minutes until order could be restored by the officials. Evans and Lattimore, who had a similar encounter in 2017, were ejected.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Following the ejections, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was picked off in the end zone by Tampa's Jamel Dean. The Bucs then marched in for their first touchdown, a 28-yard pass from Brady to Breshad Perriman with 7:41 to play, The Saints offense, which struggled for most of the game, turned the ball over on the next possession on another Dean interception of Winston. The Bucs (2-0) turned that into a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, his second one from that distance Sunday. Tampa put the game away on the following possession when safety Mike Edwards returned another Winston interception 68 yards for a touchdown. Winston was 25 of 40 for 236 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions. He was sacked six times. FULL GAME RECAP
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|4-8
|5-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.8 (21)
|18.2 (27)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.3 (20)
|18.5 (7)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|347.3 (15)
|339.1 (18)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|113.2 (21)
|73.0 (32)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|234.1 (11)
|266.1 (5)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|326.4 (11)
|315.2 (9)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|129.1 (22)
|123.2 (20)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|197.3 (7)
|192.0 (5)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.3 (18)
|21.4 (16t)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|8.7 (15)
|10.3 (11)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-14 (32)
|+2 (8t)
|Penalties
|80
|59
|Penalty Yards
|661
|440
|Opp. Penalties
|71
|47
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|615
|427
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
41 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory:
27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.
Current Series Streak:
Buccaneers won last game, 9/18/22-present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Seven games,11/16/11-11/28/14 and 12/9/18-present.
Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak:
Two games (Seven times), most recently 12/31/17-9/9/18.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Tampa Bay in a Game:
48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.
Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game:
0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
9 points, Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans defensive back P.J. Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes in 72 games with 70 starts. Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS.
Saints safety Marcus Maye, who played at Florida with Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask, played for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets from 2017-18.
New Orleans defensive back Justin Evans was a second round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2017 and played for Tampa Bay his first four seasons.
Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers served on the same Miami coaching staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18.
Bowles tutored Saints linebacker Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers.
Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.
Bowles tutored New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu in Arizona from 2013-14, when he was defensive coordinator.
Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16.
Saints VP/Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.
New Orleans offensive assistant D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic HS and his father, former Buccaneers quarterback Doug Williams is in the club's Ring of Honor.
Saints tackle James Hurst blocked for Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard at North Carolina.
Saints receiver/returner Deonte Harty and Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner were teammates at Assumption.
Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. is a St. Petersburg native who prepped at IMG Academy.
New Orleans receiver Tre'Quan Smith played at UCF.
Buccaneers practice squad QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane.
Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and Bernard were teammates in Cincinnati.
Saints RB Mark Ingram II and Buccaneers WR Julio Jones were college teammates at Alabama.
New Orleans DE Payton Turner and Tampa Bay DE Logan Hall were college teammates at Houston.
Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine (New Orleans, La.) HS and was an All-american at LSU. Fournette played for New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when Marrone was head coach in Jacksonville from 2017-19.
Tampa Bay Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis played quarterback for Marrone in Buffalo in 2013, when he was head coach of the Bills.
Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman’s father, Brett, was a second round pick of the Saints in 1988 out of the University of Miami (Fla.) and played in New Orleans from 1988-90.
Saints co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard and Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair served on the same USC staff.
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad.
Tampa Bay Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders served on Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen’s Oakland coaching staff from 2013-14.
Tampa Bay College Scout Tony Kinkela served as director of operations at Tulane University from 2006-08.