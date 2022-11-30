Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 13 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

Nov 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
game-preview-saints-Buccaneers-week-13-2022 (1)

THE MATCHUP: BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 13 on MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will go on the road for the second-consecutive week following Sunday's 13-0 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 5-6. The Week 13 Monday Night Football game will be nationally televised on ESPN (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).

In addition to looking to avenge the September 18th 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints remain very much alive in an NFC South race where a victory would secure a season series split and close an already close division race with Tampa Bay.

BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 39-22 regular season record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.639) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of eight games against.

In the 61 games of the series there has been:

  • 2,108 points scored by New Orleans, 1,144 allowed.
  • A seven-game regular season New Orleans winning streak from 2011-2014 and from 2018-2021.
  • A 17-9 record for the Saints in games played in Tampa.
  • 25 games decided by double-digits.
  • Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 33 games decided by seven points or less.
  • A 41-point win by New Orleans on December 16, 2012, the club's first shutout against the Buccaneers.
  • Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the regular season series eight times, including 2019-21.

Related Links

THE LAST MEETING

Buccaneers 20, Saints 10; September 18, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in a close defensive struggle that got away from the Saints following a fourth quarter fight Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The fight started early in the period with the score tied at 3 when Bucs receiver Mike Evans came off the sideline to blindside Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore while he and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette were shoving each other following an incomplete pass by Tom Brady. There was a scrum near midfield for a few minutes until order could be restored by the officials. Evans and Lattimore, who had a similar encounter in 2017, were ejected.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Buccaneers Week 2 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (71) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (71) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 / 217

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
6 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
7 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
10 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
12 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
13 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive lineman Christian Ringo (57) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
14 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive lineman Christian Ringo (57) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
16 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
17 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
18 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
19 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
20 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) and offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
21 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) and offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
22 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
23 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) and offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
24 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) and offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
25 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
26 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
27 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
28 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
29 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
30 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
31 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
32 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
33 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
34 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
35 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
36 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
37 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
38 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
39 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
40 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
41 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) and kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
42 / 217

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) and kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) and kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
43 / 217

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) and kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
44 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
45 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
46 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
47 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
48 / 217

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
49 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
50 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
51 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
52 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
53 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
54 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
55 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
56 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
57 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
58 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
59 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
60 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
61 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
62 / 217

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
63 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
64 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
65 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
66 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
67 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) and safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
68 / 217

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) and safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
69 / 217

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
70 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
71 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
72 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
73 / 217

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
74 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
75 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
76 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
77 / 217

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
78 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
79 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
80 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
81 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
82 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
83 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
84 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
85 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner (20) and Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
86 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner (20) and Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
87 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
88 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
89 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
90 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
91 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
92 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
93 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
94 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
95 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
96 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
97 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
98 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
99 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
100 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
101 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
102 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
103 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
104 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
105 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
106 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
107 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
108 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
109 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
110 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
111 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
112 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
113 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
114 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
115 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
116 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
117 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
118 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
119 / 217

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
120 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
121 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
122 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
123 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor (27) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
124 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor (27) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
125 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and fullback Adam Prentice (46) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
126 / 217

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and fullback Adam Prentice (46) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
127 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
128 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
129 / 217

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
130 / 217

New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
131 / 217

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
132 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive linemen Kentavius Street (91) and Christian Ringo (57) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
133 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive linemen Kentavius Street (91) and Christian Ringo (57) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
134 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
135 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
136 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner (20) and Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
137 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner (20) and Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner (20) and Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
138 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner (20) and Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
139 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
140 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
141 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
142 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
143 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
144 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
145 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
146 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
147 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
148 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
149 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
150 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
151 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) and linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
152 / 217

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) and linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
153 / 217

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
154 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Erik McCoy (78) and Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
155 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Erik McCoy (78) and Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
156 / 217

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
157 / 217

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
158 / 217

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
159 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street (91) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
160 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street (91) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
161 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
162 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
163 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
164 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
165 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
166 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
167 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
168 / 217

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
169 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
170 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
171 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), and linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
172 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), and linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
173 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
174 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
175 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
176 / 217

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
177 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) and offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
178 / 217

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) and offensive lineman James Hurst (74) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
179 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
180 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst (74) and Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
181 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst (74) and Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
182 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
183 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
184 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
185 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
186 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
187 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
188 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
189 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
190 / 217

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
191 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
192 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
193 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
194 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
195 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
196 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
197 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
198 / 217

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
199 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
200 / 217

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
201 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
202 / 217

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
203 / 217

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
204 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
205 / 217

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
206 / 217

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
207 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
208 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
209 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
210 / 217

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
211 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
212 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
213 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) and running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
214 / 217

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) and running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
215 / 217

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
216 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
217 / 217

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (75) in action during their 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Following the ejections, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was picked off in the end zone by Tampa's Jamel Dean. The Bucs then marched in for their first touchdown, a 28-yard pass from Brady to Breshad Perriman with 7:41 to play, The Saints offense, which struggled for most of the game, turned the ball over on the next possession on another Dean interception of Winston. The Bucs (2-0) turned that into a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, his second one from that distance Sunday. Tampa put the game away on the following possession when safety Mike Edwards returned another Winston interception 68 yards for a touchdown. Winston was 25 of 40 for 236 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions. He was sacked six times. FULL GAME RECAP

BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

League Rankings

Table inside Article
SaintsBuccaneers
Record4-85-6
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)20.8 (21)18.2 (27)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)23.3 (20)18.5 (7)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)347.3 (15)339.1 (18)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)113.2 (21)73.0 (32)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)234.1 (11)266.1 (5)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)326.4 (11)315.2 (9)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)129.1 (22)123.2 (20)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)197.3 (7)192.0 (5)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)21.3 (18)21.4 (16t)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)8.7 (15)10.3 (11)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-14 (32)+2 (8t)
Penalties8059
Penalty Yards661440
Opp. Penalties7147
Opp. Penalty Yards615427

BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:

41 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory:

27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.

Current Series Streak:

Buccaneers won last game, 9/18/22-present).

Saints' Longest Win Streak:

Seven games,11/16/11-11/28/14 and 12/9/18-present.

Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak:

Two games (Seven times), most recently 12/31/17-9/9/18.

Most Points by Saints in a Game:

44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.

Most Points by Tampa Bay in a Game:

48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Most Combined Points (Both Teams):

88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:

Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.

Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game:

0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):

9 points, Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.

Photos: Fans and Sideline Guests | Saints vs Buccaneers Week 2 2022

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0104
1 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0037
14 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0108
15 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0106
16 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0105
17 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0107
18 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0103
19 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0101
20 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0102
21 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0100
22 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0099
23 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0098
24 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0097
25 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0096
26 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0095
27 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0094
28 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0090
29 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0093
30 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0091
31 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0089
32 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0087
33 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0088
34 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0092
35 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0086
36 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Saints-vs-Buccaneers-Week-2-Fans-0085
37 / 105
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
38 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
39 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
40 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
41 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
42 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
43 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
44 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
45 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
46 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
47 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
48 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
49 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
50 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
51 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
52 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
53 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
54 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
55 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
56 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
57 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
58 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
59 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
60 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
61 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
62 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
63 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
64 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
65 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
66 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
67 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
68 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
69 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
70 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
71 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
72 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
73 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
74 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
75 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
76 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
77 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
78 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
79 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
80 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
81 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
82 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
83 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
84 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
85 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
86 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
87 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
88 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
89 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
90 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
91 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
92 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
93 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
94 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
95 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
96 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
97 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
98 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
99 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
100 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
101 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
102 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
103 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
104 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
105 / 105

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

BUCCANEERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans defensive back P.J. Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes in 72 games with 70 starts. Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS.

Saints safety Marcus Maye, who played at Florida with Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask, played for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets from 2017-18.

New Orleans defensive back Justin Evans was a second round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2017 and played for Tampa Bay his first four seasons.

Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers served on the same Miami coaching staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18.

Bowles tutored Saints linebacker Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers.

Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.

Bowles tutored New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu in Arizona from 2013-14, when he was defensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16.

Saints VP/Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.

New Orleans offensive assistant D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic HS and his father, former Buccaneers quarterback Doug Williams is in the club's Ring of Honor.

Saints tackle James Hurst blocked for Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard at North Carolina.

Saints receiver/returner Deonte Harty and Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner were teammates at Assumption.

Saints running back Tony Jones Jr.  is a St. Petersburg native who prepped at IMG Academy.

New Orleans receiver Tre'Quan Smith played at UCF.

Buccaneers practice squad QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane.

Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and Bernard were teammates in Cincinnati.

Saints RB Mark Ingram II and Buccaneers WR Julio Jones were college teammates at Alabama.

New Orleans DE Payton Turner and Tampa Bay DE Logan Hall were college teammates at Houston.

Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine (New Orleans, La.) HS and was an All-american at LSU. Fournette played for New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when Marrone was head coach in Jacksonville from 2017-19.

Tampa Bay Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis played quarterback for Marrone in Buffalo in 2013, when he was head coach of the Bills.

Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman’s father, Brett, was a second round pick of the Saints in 1988 out of the University of Miami (Fla.) and played in New Orleans from 1988-90.

Saints co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard and Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair served on the same USC staff.

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad.

Tampa Bay Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders served on Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen’s Oakland coaching staff from 2013-14.

Tampa Bay College Scout Tony Kinkela served as director of operations at Tulane University from 2006-08.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 13

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5, 2022

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers game | NFL Week 12

Saints shut out for first time since end of 2001 season

news

Game recap: San Francisco 49ers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | NFL Week 12

Saints fall to 4-8; suffer first shutout since 2002

news

Replay of Live Updates for 49ers vs. Saints - November 27, 2022 - NFL Week 12

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 12 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Thursday, Nov. 24

Saints practice Thursday to prepare for Sunday's game.

news

49ers vs. Saints Week 12 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints & San Francisco 49ers have an long regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs 49ers | 2022 NFL Week 12

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers on November 27, 2022

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Wednesday, Nov. 23

Saints practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Tuesday, Nov. 22

Saints recap Sunday's win over Los Angeles Rams.

news

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 Sunday, improving to 4-7 on the year

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Monday, Nov. 21

Saints use Monday to recap Sunday's win over Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising