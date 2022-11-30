Ways to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 13

SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will go on the road for the second-consecutive week following Sunday's 13-0 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 5-6. The Monday Night Football contest will be nationally televised on ESPN (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).
The Saints and the Buccaneers have met 61 times in the regular season and once in the postseason, with New Orleans holding a 39-22 regular season advantage and Tampa Bay having captured the only playoff contest. In addition to looking to avenge the September 18 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints remain very much alive in an NFC South race where a victory would secure a season series split and close an already close division race with Tampa Bay. 34 contests in the series have been decided by seven points or less.
WATCH SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: ESPN (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
National radio: Westwood One
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
