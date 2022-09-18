Five turnovers too much to overcome for New Orleans Saints in 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay

OFFENSE: In seven of the eight quarters the Saints have played this season, the offense has struggled to find a rhythm. Throw out the 17-point fourth quarter against Atlanta, and the Saints have scored 20 points and the passing game has been out of sync. There were opportunities against Tampa Bay, especially on deep pass attempts from quarterback Jameis Winston to rookie receiver Chris Olave. But the timing was just a little off and when the two finally did connect, Olave fumbled at the end of a 51-yard reception when he lost his balance and the ball dislodged against the turf. The running game improved (102 yards on 20 carries), but Mark Ingram's lost red zone fumble in the third quarter – at the Bucs' 10-yard line, with the score tied at 3 and the Saints poised to take the lead – almost singlehandedly made any improvement an afterthought. It shouldn't need to be said, but Winston's three interceptions were backbreakers. NFL quarterbacks who turn over the football that much don't give their teams much of a chance to win.