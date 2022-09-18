Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers  | 2022 NFL Week 2

The New Orleans Saints lost a 20-10 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 2022 home opener.
- The loss moves New Orleans to 1-1. The loss also snaps a four-game winning streak overall and in home openers, while ending the Saints' seven-game winning streak in regular season games against the Bucs.
- · New Orleans will return to action Sunday at the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is noon with the game regionally televised on Fox-8.
- New Orleans have played 323 regular consecutive games without being shut out.
- The Saints totaled 308 yards of offense, carrying 20 times for 102 yards (5.1 avg.) and gaining 206 yards through the air on 40 throws.
- New Orleans allowed 260 total net yards, including surrendering 72 rushing yards on 30 carries (2.4 avg.).
- Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed 25-of-46 passes for 236 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- ·Running back Mark Ingram II reached 10,000 career total yards from scrimmage with an 8-yard run in the second quarter, meaning he is the 108th player in NFL history to reach that milestone.
- Ingram led the New Orleans backfield with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries (6.0 avg.) and had two receptions for three yards.
- Receiver Chris Olave led the team with season-highs of 80 yards on five receptions. Olave was credited with a career-long 51-yard reception in the fourth quarter but fumbled the ball on the play and Tampa Bay recovered.
- Receiver Michael Thomas led the Saints with six receptions and turned in 65 yards and one touchdown.
- ·Saints tight end Juwan Johnson logged a career-high four receptions and tallied 40 yards. Receiver Jarvis Landry matched Johnson's four receptions for 25 yards.
- Defensive tackles Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata shared New Orleans' lone sack. Tuttle led the team with nine tackles.
- Winston connected with Thomas for a seven-yard touchdown, making the score 20-10 with 3:03 left. The lone touchdown for the Saints capped a drive of nine plays and 75 yards in 1:09.
- The Saints went into the locker room at halftime with a 3-0 lead. The Saints defense had held the Buccaneers scoreless for six consecutive quarters dating to the 9-0 victory at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021.
- The Saints defense came up with the game's first turnover on the opening drive when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fumbled the snap on the Saints' 25-yard line on third-and-one. Saints linebacker Demario Davis recovered the fumble. Davis finished with six tackles and one pass defensed in addition to the recovery.
- Linebacker Pete Werner finished with eight tackles, to extend his team-high total on the season to 20.