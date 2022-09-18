Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers  | 2022 NFL Week 2

Loss ends seven-game winning streak vs. Bucs in the regular season

Sep 18, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints lost a 20-10 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 2022 home opener.

  • The loss moves New Orleans to 1-1. The loss also snaps a four-game winning streak overall and in home openers, while ending the Saints' seven-game winning streak in regular season games against the Bucs.
  • · New Orleans will return to action Sunday at the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is noon with the game regionally televised on Fox-8.
  • New Orleans have played 323 regular consecutive games without being shut out.
  • The Saints totaled 308 yards of offense, carrying 20 times for 102 yards (5.1 avg.) and gaining 206 yards through the air on 40 throws.
  • New Orleans allowed 260 total net yards, including surrendering 72 rushing yards on 30 carries (2.4 avg.).
  • Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed 25-of-46 passes for 236 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • ·Running back Mark Ingram II reached 10,000 career total yards from scrimmage with an 8-yard run in the second quarter, meaning he is the 108th player in NFL history to reach that milestone.
  • Ingram led the New Orleans backfield with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries (6.0 avg.) and had two receptions for three yards.
  • Receiver Chris Olave led the team with season-highs of 80 yards on five receptions. Olave was credited with a career-long 51-yard reception in the fourth quarter but fumbled the ball on the play and Tampa Bay recovered.
  • Receiver Michael Thomas led the Saints with six receptions and turned in 65 yards and one touchdown.
  • ·Saints tight end Juwan Johnson logged a career-high four receptions and tallied 40 yards. Receiver Jarvis Landry matched Johnson's four receptions for 25 yards.
  • Defensive tackles Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata shared New Orleans' lone sack. Tuttle led the team with nine tackles.
  • Winston connected with Thomas for a seven-yard touchdown, making the score 20-10 with 3:03 left. The lone touchdown for the Saints capped a drive of nine plays and 75 yards in 1:09.
  • The Saints went into the locker room at halftime with a 3-0 lead. The Saints defense had held the Buccaneers scoreless for six consecutive quarters dating to the 9-0 victory at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021.
  • The Saints defense came up with the game's first turnover on the opening drive when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fumbled the snap on the Saints' 25-yard line on third-and-one. Saints linebacker Demario Davis recovered the fumble. Davis finished with six tackles and one pass defensed in addition to the recovery.
  • Linebacker Pete Werner finished with eight tackles, to extend his team-high total on the season to 20.

Related Content

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

Defense gave the team a chance to win

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players talk about loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

Allen: 'That is a good defense that we played'

news

Second-year linebacker Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints defense post strong showing against Tampa Bay

Werner finished with eight tackles and a pass defensed

news

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram hits 10,000-yard mark

Ingram entered Sunday's game needing 42 yards from scrimmage

news

Buccaneers at Saints Replay of Live Updates - September 18, 2022 - NFL Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

New Orleans Saints inactives for Tampa Bay Buccaneers game | 2022 NFL Week 2

Star running back Alvin Kamara is inactive

news

Uniform Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

New Orleans to wear all black for home opener vs. Tampa Bay

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 18, 2022

news

Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 2 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints have posted a 39-21 regular season record vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.650) vs. an opponent it has played a minimum of eight games against

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints' 27-26 win over Atlanta Falcons

Saints offense came to life in the fourth quarter

Advertising