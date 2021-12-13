Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Strong practice week carried over to game day for New Orleans Saints against Jets

'I felt we had a good week or preparation, a good feeling as a coach going in'

Dec 13, 2021 at 05:19 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Jets-Action2-NOSNYJ-121221-0002
AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton had a good feeling about what he saw in practice last week leading up to the game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, and that feeling played out on Sunday in a 30-9 victory for the Saints in East Rutherford, N.J.

In ending a five-game losing streak, New Orleans (6-7) managed to do exactly what was necessary to take care of the Jets (3-10) – a solid balance across the board in all three units, spurred by the return of several key players.

"That was the case (Sunday)," Payton said. "We'd certainly gone through a stretch where we'd lost a few. I felt we had a good week of preparation, maybe a real good week, or a good feeling as a coach going in.

"The significance of players like (left tackle) Terron (Armstead), (defensive end Marcus) Davenport and then (running back) Alvin (Kamara) – Alvin brings so much, not just to the field but there's an element of confidence that he brings with him and that carries over to the offense."

Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and caught four passes for 25 yards to lead the offense.

"I thought our energy was good," Payton said. "I thought we did a good job of blocking and tackling in space. There were a lot of extended pockets, there was a certain way we wanted to defend (Jets quarterback Zach Wilson) and I felt we covered guys when the quarterback had additional time."

Wilson completed just 19 of 42 passes for 202 yards, was sacked three times and hit four times and had four passes defensed. Davenport, who'd missed the previous two games with an injury, only was credited with an assisted tackle. But his presence loomed larger; on Kwon Alexander's 8-yard sack in the third quarter, Davenport plowed over an offensive lineman to create a wide opening for Alexander to breach en route to Wilson.

"Sometimes it's a called play, sometimes it's kind of mind-set," Davenport said. "That one is just kind of one of those plays where it's kind of my job."

What job was that, exactly?

"Run through somebody, pretty much," he said.

Davenport's return coincided by Cam Jordan's absence for the game; Jordan was added to the Reserve/Covid-19 list last Monday.

"He's long, he's strong, plays hard," Payton said of Davenport. "In the absence of Cam, as one came back, the timing of that for us with Marcus being ready was significant."

Payton said the increased number of Covid cases around the league – Saints running back Mark Ingram also missed Sunday's game after being placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list – is a concern.

"You cross your fingers each day when they come in," he said. "We've seen it all – last year (against Detroit), one (o'clock) in the morning waiting to find out if we had a fullback. And we saw what happened to Denver (last year, when the Broncos played the Saints after all their quarterbacks were ruled out due to COVID protocols), and our Carolina game (when the Saints had several assistant coaches miss the game due to Covid). Hopefully, the league, ourselves and everyone is kind of on the right half of the dial where it's going to gradually decrease, but certainly hasn't gone away."

He said the largest concern is what happens away from the team's facility.

"I think you pay close attention to it, especially when you come off of, like, we played a Thursday game and then guys had a little bit more time," Payton said. "It's not our bubble that you worry as much about, it's what's going on outside the bubble before it comes into our bubble. That's the big thing."

Related Content

news

Healthy, fresh Alvin Kamara set to return for New Orleans Saints offense

'I feel good. I'm in a good space I think'
news

Quarterback Taysom Hill attacks next injury challenge as New Orleans Saints prepare for Jets

'I have this week to kind of figure out the best process'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list; safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson designated to return from injured reserve

Moves were posted on NFL's transaction wire Wednesday
news

New Orleans Saints brace for absences of defensive end Cam Jordan, receiver Deonte Harris

'You're waiting, and now we'll go through that process'
news

Taysom Hill again positioned to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'I think we're just getting to a point where I'm going to be dealing with pain and just getting to the point where it doesn't limit functionality'
news

Lil'Jordan Humphrey making hard work pay off for New Orleans Saints

'Just trying to be the best player I could possibly be'
news

New Orleans Saints will face Dallas without Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy, several assistants

McCarthy, others entered into Covid protocols
news

New Orleans Saints will face season's most formidable opposing offense in Dallas

Defensively, Cowboys have 15 interceptions this season
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said team struggled in all phases against Buffalo

'There's a lot of things on (the film review) that aren't good enough'
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan closing in on 100 sacks

Jordan: 'My love for the game is extremely high'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander: New Orleans Saints defense working to get back on track

'We're going to be straight'
Advertising