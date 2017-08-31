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Saints vs. Ravens: Postgame Notes

Postgame notes from the Saints vs. Ravens preseason finale.

Aug 31, 2017 at 05:30 PM

• With the loss, New Orleans finishes the preseason at 2-2. The Saints return to action on Monday, Sept. 11 when they open their 51st season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:10 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. 

• New Orleans' defense held Baltimore to only 226 total net yards while allowing only 3.6 yards per play, 3.2 on the ground and 4.0 passing.

• New Orleans out gained the Ravens 305-226.

• QB Chase Daniel started the game and completed 11-of-19 passes for a total of 103 yards with a 16-yard touchdown pass to TE Josh Hill and one interception.

• QB Ryan Nassib entered the game in the third quarter. Nassib completed 9-for-16 passes for 68 yards.

• RB Daniel Lasco got the start and led the team in rushing yards with 30 on five attempts.

• RB Darius Victor had a total of 25 rushing yards on eight attempts.

• RB Travaris Cadet had five rushes for 22 yards, added six receptions for 51 yards and returned five punts for 37 yards for 110 all-purpose yards.

• TE Josh Hill had three receptions for 27 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown catch.

• WR Jake Lampman reeled in two catches for 25 yards.

• WR Travin Dural finished the game with four catches for a team-high 56 yards, including the longest reception of the game (26 yards).

• DE Obum Gwacham had a pass defensed on third down in the first quarter.

• LB Adam Bighill got the start and led the team with 11 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed.

• DE Al-Quadin Muhammad sacked Ravens QB Thad Lewis for a loss of 22 yards in the second quarter and forced him to fumble with DT David Onyemata recovering it. Muhammad finished the preseason leading New Orleans with four
sacks for a loss of 50.5 yards. Onyemata added four tackles to go with his recovery. 

• Rookie CB Arthur Maulet caused the Ravens second turnover, making the strip tackle and recovering the fumble on punt coverage.

• P Thomas Morstead punted eight times for 360 yards (45.0 avg.) with a long of 56 yards and four punts dropped inside the 20-yard line.

Saints vs. Ravens: Game Action #1

Check out the Saints in preseason action against the Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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