Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending

Dennis Allen said Monday he has every reason to believe he'll enter next season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and that he's positive the Saints, who finished 7-10 in his first season as coach, are much closer to success than their record indicated.

"I'm certainly going forward with that anticipation (of being head coach), that's the indication that I've been given and I'm excited about it," Allen said. "Again, 7-10 is not where we want to be, but we're not as far off as maybe some might think. But there's areas that we have to improve on.

"I think there's a young nucleus of players that we can build on going forward. I was pleased with the way that we kind of changed the tide a little bit defensively – I thought the last half of the season (the Saints held the last six opponents to 13.5 points per game), we were one of the better defenses in our league. I think there's some foundational pieces that we can build on.

"Certainly, we've got to do a better job of finishing. I can think of Cincinnati (a 30-26 loss), Tampa (17-16), this last game against Carolina (10-7), go back earlier in the year against Minnesota (28-25) – I think there were some opportunities for us to close some games out and finish some games, (and) we didn't get that done.

"So that's going to be an area, if we can learn to how to finish games and close some of those games out, not only this season but seasons in the future will be different."

New Orleans lost to Cincinnati on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 remaining; took a 16-3 lead against Tampa Bay with 8:06 left; had a 55-yard field goal attempt against Carolina blocked with 1:24 left before surrendering the game-winning field goal as time expired; and led the Vikings 22-19 in the fourth quarter, and tied them at 25-25, but couldn't produce a win.