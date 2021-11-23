Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 12 vs. Bills

SAINTS-BILLS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

SAINTS-BILLS GAME OVERVIEW:

The New Orleans Saints will play in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving night for the third time in the last four seasons on Thursday evening, this time in an interconference matchup as they host the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans (5-5), currently tied in record with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers for what would be the NFC's final two Wild Card Playoff spots, will be looking to improve their standing in the conferences' race for the postseason, while the Bills (6 -4) are involved in a heated battle for the AFC East lead with the New England Patriots (7-4).

This will be New Orleans' fourth time playing on Thanksgiving, all taking place since 2010 and all victories (at Dallas-2010, vs. Atlanta-2018, at Atlanta-2019). While both the Bills and Saints share small market roots, they also have the commonality of being backed by two of the most vocal fan bases in the National Football League. Being in the friendly, warm confines of the Caesars Superdome on Thursday evening, should serve as an advantage for New Orleans. The Saints lead the all-time series 7-4, having ripped off the last five meetings dating back to the 2001 season opener in Buffalo. New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton has posted a 3-0 record against Buffalo, the most recent meeting being a 47-10 win at New Era Field on November 12, 2017, when the Saints gained 298 yards rushing, the third-highest total in team history and added a team-high 20 rushing first downs and six rushing touchdowns in a contest won in resounding fashion on the ground.

Tonight will be the first time that the Bills and Saints will face each other on prime time. It also marks the start of a crucial stretch in the NFC postseason race, as it begins a period where four of the next six contests will take place inside the Caesars Superdome.

After getting off to a 4-1 start, Buffalo will be looking to move back into a tie for first in the AFC East with the Patriots and capture their second consecutive division title to force an opponent to feel the effects of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. in the month of January, needing to break a two-game road losing streak. New Orleans will be looking to break a three-game losing streak that continued with a 40-29 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Philadelphia jumped out to a 33-7 lead after three quarters and although the Saints outscored the Eagles 22-7 in the final quarter, a lack of consistency on offense, defense and special teams hindered the Black and Gold on the afternoon.

SAINTS-BILLS TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

TV: NBC (WDSU 6 locally)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

NBC (WDSU 6 locally) Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline) Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline) National radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Rod Woodson (color analyst)

Westwood One Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Rod Woodson (color analyst) Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME STREAMING & HOW TO WATCH DETAILS:

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON: